The oft-flooded South Charleston Community Center will be replaced with a new one, Mayor Frank Mullens said Thursday, funded by the expected revenues from the future Park Place Shopping Center.
The current community center opened Oct. 1, 1982. Mullens remembers because he was a lifeguard then and has not left city employment since. Locals affectionately referred to it as the “Dolly Dome,” for its stretched-white fabric resembling a brassiere and inviting references to country music star Dolly Parton.
People had fun with the reference, but now it turns out the fabric roof needs replaced. Also, the building has been under water at least nine times in its history, according to Mullens.
“For one, it’s in a flood plain and secondly, it needs a new roof, which will cost $5 or $6 million,” Mullens said. “It doesn’t make a lot of sense to put money back into something in a flood plain.”
The mayor said he did not want to divulge specific locations for the proposed center for fear of starting a “bidding war” for the land. Mullens said he and other city leaders are considering a location in the general area of the current center, but obviously out of the flood plain. The idea is to keep the center close to the heart of town.
Mullens said replacing the rec center will be paid for with expected revenues from the planned Park Place shopping complex, via tax increment financing. The city can keep a portion of sales tax normally due the state, for further development within the TIF district. The long-in-the-works remediation has transformed the center from a fly ash pond to solid ground, though work continues about seven years after its beginning.
The shopping center itself has been paid for with TIF financing, gleaned with a portion of property taxes that stay in the designated TIF district. Property taxes the city gets to keep represent the difference between what the property was worth before remediation and what it is now, Mullens said. Presently, only a Chick-Fil-A is on the property. Other signed tenants include Starbucks and Menards.
As for the new community center, Mullens said it will be divided into a health and wellness center side, and an arena side seating between 3,000 and 4,000.
“I feel like there’s a market for that size,” Mullens said. “You’ve got the big coliseum up town but, there’s a market for smaller activities, concerts, whatever.”
Mullens will be sworn in for a fifth term July 1. He said he hopes Park Place is open by Christmas 2024 and the rec center relocation well under way before the term is over.
The mayor has proved nothing if not ambitious. Filling in the shopping center pond has necessitated trucking in millions of cubic yards of dirt.
“Once I dove into it, I decided I was going to pull the trigger on this,” Mullens said of the shopping center deal. “It takes a little bit of guts to pull the trigger. But you’ve got to do that in West Virginia. But I think you’ve got to think outside the box.”
