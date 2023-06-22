Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

South Charleston Community Center rendering

An artist's rendering of the proposed South Charleston Community Center.

 Courtesy photo

The oft-flooded South Charleston Community Center will be replaced with a new one, Mayor Frank Mullens said Thursday, funded by the expected revenues from the future Park Place Shopping Center.

The current community center opened Oct. 1, 1982. Mullens remembers because he was a lifeguard then and has not left city employment since. Locals affectionately referred to it as the “Dolly Dome,” for its stretched-white fabric resembling a brassiere and inviting references to country music star Dolly Parton.

