South Charleston Public Library building reopens with restrictions

The South Charleston Public Library in-building library services resume with restrictions beginning Monday. Service hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Holds may be placed on physical library items via online catalog or by phone. Drive-up service continues as the preferred method for holds pick up. Return all library items to external drops at the front (walk up) or back (drive up) of the building.

The library building is open to members of the public with specific service and resource needs. All who enter the building are required to wear a mask/covering over nose and mouth. Only 25 patrons will be allowed in the building at one time. Patrons are asked to come alone if possible and families are asked to send one adult -- no youth- - to select books.

Passport services are unavailable because of the U.S. Department of State current passport issuance status. Patrons needing fax or notary service are asked to call ahead for an appointment. In-library programming and meetings are not scheduled. Online library resources remain available 24/7 (scplwv.org/resources).

For more information, visit SCPLWV. ORG, call 304-744-6561 or reference@scplwv.org /@scplwv.