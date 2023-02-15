Alex Urban has a simple request from city of South Charleston officials.
“We just want to talk about the birds and the bees,” he said Wednesday, from his home in the hill section of South Charleston.
Specifically, Urban, an attorney, would like to discuss raising chickens and honeybees, two commodities he says the city has not been friendly to under Mayor Frank Mullens.
Urban and friend Susan Casdorph will get just that chance Thursday night. Each has been granted five minutes to speak before the South Charleston City Council at its 7:30 p.m. meeting to discuss the glories and benefits of both creatures.
The problem, they say, is securing a city permit to raise either bees or chickens. The two say it is difficult to get the South Charleston Property Board to inspect and approve their proposed projects.
“No one ever gets a permit,” says Urban, an amiable fellow with stubble and horn-rimmed glasses. “I’ve got a $1,000 bounty out there for the first person to get a permit.”
The two, thrown together by circumstance, say the South Charleston Property Board — comprised of Mullens, city engineer Steve DeBarr, South Charleston Police Chief Brad Rinehart and other department heads — has not been receptive.
Neither Mullens, nor DeBarr, nor councilman Adam Strider could be reached for comment Wednesday. Strider “sponsored” Urban so he could speak before the council. Councilman Bob Lilly did the same for Casdorph. He also did not return a phone call.
“This unofficial moratorium on chickens has been going on for seven years,” Casdorph said. That’s how long she has been fighting City Hall, even though everybody says you can’t.
Effective Dec. 5, 1996, the council approved a residential-agricultural zone that permits the raising of honeybees and a surprisingly large range of fowl.
Making the cut were “any female avian creature kept for the propagation of eggs or meat, including chickens, geese, ducks, quail, pigeons and guineas.” Male birds, including roosters, were not allowed to bed down.
The ordinance includes certain conditions. The Property Board has to approve the permit. No one shall keep more than two hives and more than six fowl in total on lots smaller than one acre. No one is permitted to keep bees or fowl within 25 feet of another structure occupied by people.
Casdorph said both she and Urban have received the blessings of their neighbors.
Urban has a six-foot-high fence surrounding a spacious enclosure more than 25 feet from either neighbor. As for the bees, Urban says they do swarm. It occurs when two queens create separate colonies. The bees swarm to follow the queen to a new home, but are not in attack mode.
Both say they are not against meeting the city’s conditions, if they could only prove they have met them.
With the price of eggs soaring in recent months, Casdorph says it is cheaper to maintain a chicken run and houses for the birds, clean up after them and take care of whatever other tasks need performed.
“And now I have to ask some person from the city of South Charleston if I can grow my own food,” Casdorph said.