South Charleston Santafest scheduled for Saturday

The City of South Charleston’s Santafest will begin at noon on Saturday with a Christmas parade down D Street from 1st Avenue to the Mound. Participants include local bands, dance groups, performers, community service organizations, local businesses, and Santa and Mrs. Claus. After the parade, families are invited to join Santa’s Party on 4th Avenue between C and D streets.
Members of the South Charleston Fire and Police Departments will have fire trucks and police cars to explore. The Convention and Visitors Bureau is sponsoring horse-drawn carriage rides. The City will have bounce houses and more for all to enjoy. The “World’s Largest Christmas Stocking” filled with holiday goodies will be given away; prize slips are available in the South Charleston Library before the 2 p.m. drawing. The South Charleston Public Library is also hosting Santa’s Workshop beginning at 1 p.m with activities including reindeer games, refreshments, music and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
All events are free and registration is not required. Refreshments and giveaways are limited to the first 600 youths in attendance.
For questions about the parade, contact the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau at info@visitsouthcharlestonwv.com or 304-746-5552. For questions about Santa’s Party and Santa’s Workshop, contact the South Charleston Public Library at reference@scplwv.org or 304-744-6561.