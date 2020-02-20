South Side Bridge lane closures resume

One lane of the South Side Bridge, in Charleston, will be closed starting Friday as crews continue to prepare for the bridge for an upcoming rehabilitation project.
The northbound slow lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Monday and Tuesday, and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Workers with Triton Construction are installing temporary cables to support a work platform. City officials said the project, which was approved by City Council in September 2018, is to rehabilitate the structural steel under the bridge.