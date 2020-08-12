Charleston’s South Side Bridge will temporarily close from 9 a.m. on Friday through 4:30 a.m. on Monday for repair work being performed by Triton Construction.
Several alternative routes for crossing the Kanawha River will be available throughout the weekend.
Those alternate routes include the Eugene A. Carter Bridge on Interstate 64, the Patrick Street Bridge, the 35th Street and 36th Street bridges in the Kanawha City area and the Charles “Chuck” Yeager Bridge on Interstates 64/77.
The repair work, approved by Charleston City Council in September 2018, is part of a planned $2.3 million bridge rehabilitation project being conducted by the City of Charleston as part of its ongoing transportation infrastructure maintenance program.