South Side Bridge to temporarily close for weekend repair work

Charleston’s South Side Bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday through 4:30 a.m. Monday, May 18 for repair work being performed by Triton Construction.
Several alternative routes for crossing the Kanawha River will be available throughout the weekend including the Eugene A. Carter Bridge on Interstate 64, the Patrick Street Bridge, the 35th and 36th Street bridges in the Kanawha City area, and the Charles “Chuck” Yeager Bridge on Interstates 64/77.
The repair work, approved by Charleston City Council in September 2018, is part of a planned $2.3 million bridge rehabilitation project being conducted by the City of Charleston as part of its ongoing transportation infrastructure maintenance program.