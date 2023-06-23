The special prosecutor in charge of deciding whether Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper will face charges for an alleged incident at Daniel Boone Park last month said Friday that he has referred the investigation to the West Virginia State Police.
Logan County Prosecutor David Wandling’s decision came a day after WOWK-TV reported that, in the hours after the alleged incident on May 15, Carper sent an email offering a job to a county employee. That employee, Megan Estep, is an administrative assistant to Commissioner Lance Wheeler. She also is the girlfriend of Charleston Police Officer Hart Childress, who responded to the incident at the park that day, according to multiple sources.
“It’s very frustrating to me that the Kanawha County Commission or their representatives released information ... that has not been made available to my office,” Wandling said Friday. “And so, I’m likely to just refer it to [interim superintendent] Lt. [Jack] Chambers for an independent investigation."
Later Friday, Wandling confirmed that his office had sent a letter to Chambers asking the State Police to take over the investigation. Wandling said he had hoped to make a decision on whether Carper would face charges by July 1, but that timeline would now be pushed back.
Wandling said he isn’t questioning the integrity of anyone involved but, “when the investigating officer is apparently engaged to what appears to be a material witness, I think that causes some problems for the Charleston city Police Department,” Wandling said. “I don't envy their position on this."
The Gazette-Mail obtained emails exchanged between Carper and fellow commissioners and commission staff on May 15 after two Freedom of Information Act requests. Those emails were received May 19 and June 12.
At the time, the Gazette-Mail had not confirmed the name of the officer who responded to the park or his relationship with the county employee. County Manager Jennifer Herrald confirmed to the Gazette-Mail on Friday that “as far as I know,” the county employee, identified in the emails as Estep, is dating Childress.
County Commission attorney Marc Slotnick and deputy county attorney Christopher Settles said Friday the emails were requested by WOWK-TV more than a month ago and provided to the station on May 23. Wandling was appointed special prosecutor on June 5.
The county did not receive a request for the emails from the Charleston Police Department and Wandling has not contacted the commission, Settles and Slotnick said.
Charleston City Attorney Kevin Baker said the city turned over “all materials we had” to Wandling and that Childress no longer is involved in the investigation.
“The special prosecutor is directing the investigation and we will fully cooperate with any request from him,” Baker said. Citing an “active investigation,” Baker declined to answer further questions about the emails.
According to emails provided to the Gazette-Mail, Estep sent Commissioners Carper, Ben Salango and Lance Wheeler an email containing a complaint received about the condition of the county's Big Bend Golf Course, in Tornado, at 8:19 a.m. on May 15.
“Good Morning Commissioners, the complaint below came in regarding Big Bend Golf Course,” she wrote. “I have cc’d [Parks Director] Jeff Hutchinson on this email. Commissioner Wheeler will be reaching out to Mr. B[redacted] and will keep him updated. Thank you!”
At 8:30 a.m., Salango sent Carper and Wheeler an email suggesting the commission consider “a separate board, separate employees and separate director for Big Bend.”
He went on to say the parks board has a “lot on their plate.”
At 9:49 a.m., Carper responded via Herrald, who emailed Salango and Wheeler on his behalf from her county email address: “I am reluctant to concede that our parks board is unable to manage Big Bend,” he wrote. “As far as funding we will have to decide where we will be [sic] put recreational dollars ...
“Notwithstanding, I will be glad to listen to any proposal anyone has to make,” he said.
At 10:05 a.m., Salango responded: “I have a tremendous amount of respect for the members of the Parks Board and truly appreciate the time and effort they put in. I think they’ve taken on the impossible task of trying to manage too much ... . If not a separate board, then perhaps a separate director could better manage the course and spend the time necessary onsite to get the course back into shape.”
That afternoon, Charleston police responded to Daniel Boone Park for what Carper's daughter, Virginia, called "an allegation of inappropriate conduct." The city has not released the police report and Kanawha County Metro 911 has not released the call that prompted the police response, denying the Gazette-Mail's FOIA requests, citing the ongoing investigation.
Just before 4 p.m. on May 15, Carper personally responded to Estep's email, asking, “Are you interested in being the superintendent a [sic] Big Bend?” Carper's email was not sent to either Salango or Wheeler.
On May 17, Estep forwarded Carper's email to Salango, saying she was asked to do so for his information. Her message did not indicate who asked her to forward the email.
Carper’s family, in a statement made through public relations firm TSG Consulting, has pointed to his health for his “apparent confusion” and said it has been “misinterpreted as being something inappropriate.”
In a statement on May 19, Virginia Carper wrote that her father had become ill the weekend before the alleged incident and that his illness had progressed until he was admitted to Thomas Memorial Hospital’s emergency room on May 16. Kent Carper was diagnosed as having had a heart attack on May 15.
On May 18, Carper underwent successful quadruple bypass surgery at Charleston Area Medical Center, the statement said. A spokesman for the family later said Carper also suffered a stroke.
Carper was released from the hospital on June 3, according to his family.
In a statement Thursday, Charleston attorney Jesse Forbes, who is representing Carper during the investigation, said the commissioner is continuing to recover and following the advice of his doctors.
“He continues to improve and hopes to return to work fully in the near future, but these health issues are extremely serious and there is no specific timetable,” Forbes wrote. “His health and recovery are the main focus at this time."
Forbes said he is aware of the recent news reports.
“It would be premature and unfair to the public, the police, the county staff, the Special Prosecutor, and Commissioner Carper to address these reports at this time without allowing the Special Prosecutor to complete his work,” he said. “We are confident that the truth regarding the health issues Commissioner Carper has suffered and the details of what occurred on May 15, 2023, will be demonstrated as this matter is reviewed by the Special Prosecutor."
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive