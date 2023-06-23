Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The special prosecutor in charge of deciding whether Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper will face charges for an alleged incident at Daniel Boone Park last month said Friday that he has referred the investigation to the West Virginia State Police.

Logan County Prosecutor David Wandling’s decision came a day after WOWK-TV reported that, in the hours after the alleged incident on May 15, Carper sent an email offering a job to a county employee. That employee, Megan Estep, is an administrative assistant to Commissioner Lance Wheeler. She also is the girlfriend of Charleston Police Officer Hart Childress, who responded to the incident at the park that day, according to multiple sources.

Stories you might like

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you