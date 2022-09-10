Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston’s Spring Hill Cemetery is a destination for history buffs and for walkers, but lately it’s attracting a crowd of a different kind: butterflies.

The cemetery is home to a new monarch butterfly waystation, a garden that supports the migratory insects on their annual journeys to Mexico.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

