Charleston’s Spring Hill Cemetery is a destination for history buffs and for walkers, but lately it’s attracting a crowd of a different kind: butterflies.
The cemetery is home to a new monarch butterfly waystation, a garden that supports the migratory insects on their annual journeys to Mexico.
Noah Jarrell, a former Winfield resident, met with Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin last May and asked the city to plant the waystation.
Due to habitat loss and climate change, the migratory monarch in July was listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list of threatened species.
Noah, a 22-year-old who has autism, has a passion for saving endangered species. When he heard the butterfly was in trouble, he knew he had to take action.
“I just immediately did the research about what to do to save it from extinction,” Noah said. “And I found that you’ve got to plant milkweed that’s native to your home state.”
Waystations are registered through Monarch Watch and other conservation organizations. They provide milkweed that Monarch caterpillars exclusively eat. According to the organization, 156 waystations of varying sizes have been established at homes, churches, schools and other places around the state since 2005.
Eight of the state’s waystations are in Charleston, not including the one at Spring Hill, which has not yet been added to the registry.
Susan Olcott, a wildlife biologist for the state Division of Natural Resources, said that while monarchs, including those in West Virginia, are in trouble, insect conservation is “pretty straightforward.”
“They just need milkweed," Olcott said. "It’s a really common host plant for them. It's called a larval host. The caterpillars can only survive on species of milkweed to grow up. They can't eat anything else, so they need milkweed.”
Noah's first experience with waystations was when he and his father, Jeff Jarrell, helped to build a small one at their church in Putnam County. Since then, Noah’s been on a “kick” about the insects, as people with autism sometimes do with things that catch their attention, Jeff said.
"They grab a hold of something, and if it's something that really captures their interest, they're going to go as deep as they possibly can,” Jeff said. “So, he has been on this crusade to save the monarch butterfly.”
Noah Jarrell first approached Goodwin with the idea for the waystation during a Dirty Birds baseball game at Appalachian Power Park. That conversation led to a meeting at city hall between the Jarrells and Goodwin and her staff.
“I knew what she was in for,” Jeff said of the meeting. “She didn't know what she was in for, I don't think. And I just sat back and crossed my arms and the 15-minute meeting — an hour later, we were getting up and shaking hands and we had an agreement that the city was going to move forward. So yeah, the 15-minute meeting turned into an hour-long meeting.”
Goodwin said Noah's passion for the butterfly was evident during that meeting.
“He came in and gave me an entire presentation on the monarch butterfly, and his passion for the monarch butterfly and his request to host a large waystation here in the city,” Goodwin said. “When you talk to Noah, it's really hard to tell him no for a variety of different reasons.
“Well, first of all, he is just the sweetest young man you'd ever want to meet, number one, and number two, he knows a lot about the butterfly. Literally, almost every single thing there is to know about the monarch butterfly: its habitat, its life expectancy, how they migrate, how they reproduce. I'm not sure there's somebody else who knows more than he does.”
Kaaren Ford, vice president of Friends of Spring Hill Cemetery and Arboretum, designed the waystation and started planting it this spring.
The garden is filled with swamp milkweed, common milkweed, black-eyed Susans, asters, Joe-Pye-weed and other nectar-rich flowers and plants. The cemetery’s hilltop location makes it a resting point for migrating birds, Ford said. The flowers attract not only butterflies but also hummingbirds and bees.
“It looks great,” Noah said of the waystation. “It's going to really help with the monarch’s migration route to Mexico. It's going to be like a rest area for them if they need to stop and get a sip of nectar or to lay their eggs on the milkweed.”
Goodwin and her staff held a private ceremony with Noah to open the waystation in early August.
"It was almost like [the butterflies] knew he was there,” Goodwin recalled. “He's the monarch butterfly whisperer... We all got out of our cars, said hello to Noah. We turned to the waystation... And almost on cue, there were monarch butterflies that flew in.
“He said, ‘they're here.’ It was surreal," she said.
Noah hopes the garden can be an educational tool for school-age children to learn about butterflies and other pollinators and to spread awareness about climate change, the butterfly’s main threat.
While Spring Hill Cemetery’s waystation represents his first victory, he’s not stopping there. He and his family recently moved to Dublin, Ohio, to access services for him. He plans to meet with the mayor there.
He also hopes to talk with Jeff’s old friend, South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens.
“We've already made the connection there in Dublin and we'll be having talks with them about the same thing,” Jeff said. “’Hey, there's 24 city parks here in Dublin, and not one has a monarch butterfly garden. Why is that?’”