St. Albans has a new way of communicating with residents. The city announced Monday it has partnered with Heads Up Holdings LLC to send real-time notifications of community information to residents via the Heads Up Community mobile app.
Mayor Scott James said the city will use the app to let residents know of “a wide range of things,” from boil-water advisories to notices of areas to avoid because of fires or wrecks. It also will use the mobile app to promote community events and activities, he said.
The app is free for residents to download. The city will pay about $1,500 per year for the service, James said.
“It’s actually a win-win situation, to be honest,” James said. “It’s a low cost, from the city’s standpoint, and the citizens benefit from not having to pay for the app. It increases our communication, which is not only going to help the citizens, but it’s going to help us with people avoiding areas they need to avoid but also promoting events and activities.”
The city started using the app last week, James said. So far, the city has used it to post the trash schedule and the city's office hours for the week. All of the city’s department heads have been trained to send information on the app, he said.
Users can customize the app to receive only the information they’re interested in, according to a news release. The app does not take information from residents and can be used anonymously, James said.
About 500 people in St. Albans have downloaded the app, James said Monday. He said he hopes more people use it.
“The more [people downloading it] we have, the better off this community is going to be,” James said.
The Heads Up Community app can be downloaded free from the Google Play store or Apple’s mobile app store.