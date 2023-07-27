The city of St. Albans has embraced addition by subtraction, led by Scott James, its eager-to-take-down-something mayor.
Since James took office in 2017, 42 structures — including the notorious St. Albans Junior High — have met the wrecking ball. The city used $540,000 last year from the Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program to bolster that total.
“There are structures where we paid for demolition and abatement [through REAP],” James said, “and the owner agreed to pay for the dump fee. We take the money for the dump fee and use it toward the next [structure].”
In that vein, James said his city has been innovative among other municipalities.
“Some have donated property to use,” James said. “We have not gone in and forcibly torn down a structure. We have agreements with the property owner. Somebody just coming through town might not notice all of it. There are certain areas you’ll recognize.”
Chief among them is the former St. Albans Junior High, which closed in 1990. For 33 years it deteriorated, the result of the city not initially buying it and business operators who later bought it with no plan. The most recent stored hundreds of tires in the school’s former auditorium, narrowly avoiding disaster when the building caught fire twice.
Demolition crews are still tidying up after demolition began June 13. James says the school site, and another on the corner of Washington and Washington — as in street and avenue — will stand out.
“If people would just take care of their properties,” James said. “So many have fallen into disarray or people just can’t afford to fix them up. Those properties are eye sores. If people come driving through St. Albans and they see these eye sores, it’s a turnoff. We’ve got to make our community more welcome.”
It’s one thing to tear a few things down, but quite another to put something new in their places. James said he’s hoping private developers will make use of the newly open spaces.
The Washington and Washington site is not quite a whole acre, while the junior high is closer to two, James said. As to what either site will attract, James said, “it depends.”
Community projects might include pickleball courts and a splash pad, or a skate park. James said he hopes private developers will take the lead providing new housing.
“We have no land, but a lot of rental property,” James said. “We don’t have land for expansion or new structures.”
Stories you might like
James said he’d like to see affordable houses on the former junior high site, houses in the $170,000 to $250,000 range. Those may not seem affordable to some, but “housing costs have gone sky high,” James said.
Union Carbide helped power the glory days of St. Albans. Workers from there, and the Ordnance Park in South Charleston, provided much of the city’s population. St. Albans was the place to be, said James, remembering his youth.
“We’ve got too much rental property, in my opinion,” James said of St. Albans, which claims 10,635 hearty souls.
Across the river, Nitro is also tearing down things.
City planner Kim Reed said the city has used money traditionally budgeted for property acquisition, and another $350,000 from REAP, to purchase and tear down nearly 20 structures. The REAP funds went specifically to demolition.
Reed said the city’s plan moves from Phase 1 — houses and structures the city had bought — to Phase 2, concentrates on especially dilapidated dwellings ripe for intervention.
“If you don’t take care of your property ... that’s gone on too long, whether residential or commercial,” Reed said.
As for what has been done, the “buzz” is over property on Nitro’s main drag, between 24th and 25th streets. Reed said the purchase of the former Cook’s Supermarket was key.
Nitro used American Rescue Plan funds to buy the former grocery. “We did not use DEP money,” she said. “That wouldn’t have been appropriate. We hope to sell it to a developer who’s going to put something in there.”
The property consists of about 1.4 acres and 300 feet of prime frontage.
Signs of progress include a new strip mall in east Nitro and a new Dollar General in the same section. East Nitro is what one encounters upon entering Nitro from Institute.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive