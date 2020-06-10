St. Albans reelects mayor while Dunbar picks nominees for General Election in Tuesday vote

Scott James was elected to a second term as St. Albans mayor during balloting in Tuesday’s primary election, defeating challenger Scott Russell by a margin of more than 70%.
The final unofficial tally for the St. Albans mayor’s race showed James, a long-time teacher and coach in his hometown, collecting 2,361 votes to Russell’s 907.
Although St. Albans city government is nonpartisan, dispensing with the need to elect political party nominees, the city opted to hold its equivalent of a municipal general election concurrently with the state primary to save the expense of holding a separate vote at a later date.
So, for city office-seekers in St. Albans, Tuesday’s election was the one and only polling venue for the year.
Elected to St. Albans’ three council-at-large positions were Walter Hall with 2,060 votes, followed by Aly C. White with 1,879 and Lee Roberts with 1,794.
In St. Albans’ Ward 1 council race, a one-vote margin separated the apparent winner, Robert Keiffer, from challenger Judy Watkins, while in Ward 2, Mike Rowe won by a 30 vote margin over Ron Byrnside. In Ward 3, the 252 votes collected by Bill Knight were enough to score a win over challengers Zoe Morris and Shaun Morris. Brian Kloosterman ran unopposed in Ward 4, as did Mike Mamome in Ward 5, Jeremy Fallecker in Ward 6, Andrew Eads in Ward 7, Roger Massey in Ward 8 and David Rucker in Ward 9.
It was a different polling situation in Dunbar on Tuesday, where voters decided which candidates will represent their political parties during the November general election.
Current Mayor Bill Cunningham was appointed Dunbar’s chief executive by Dunbar City Council in 2017 to fill a vacancy created when former Mayor Terry Greenlee left the post take a job with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.
At the time of his appointment, Cunningham announced that he would not seek election to additional terms as mayor.
During Tuesday’s voting, Greg Hudson, a five-year member of Dunbar City Council and the pastor of Dunbar Church of the Nazarene, won the Republican mayoral nomination over Jason Lee Wilkinson by a vote of 445 to 156. On the Democratic side of the ballot, former Dunbar City Police captain and current city works director Scott Elliott was unopposed for his party’s mayoral nomination.
In other Dunbar races in Tuesday’s primary, Mike Scipio and Steven Arnott topped a field of four candidates to receive the Republican nomination for city council posts in Ward 1, while Katherine C. McCormick and Michael Buckalew received GOP nominations for Ward 2; Sharon Kay Haynes was the Republican nominee in Ward 3, while Linda Boggess and James Hughes received Republican nominations for two council seats in Ward 4.
Democrats nominated for seats on Dunbar City Council were Anthony Krise, Ward 1; Doug Fleshman and Bob Yeager, Ward 2; Greg Wolfe, Ward 3; Kylan Wilson and Jeremy Keith Boggess, Ward 4.