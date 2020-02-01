St. Albans, South Charleston voters overwhelmingly approve levies

Voters in St. Albans and South Charleston overwhelmingly approved levies in their respective municipalities Saturday.
In St. Albans, 97.9 percent of voters cast a ballot in favor of continuing the city’s longstanding fire levy. Unofficial results Saturday night showed 423 votes for the measure to only nine against.
Funds from the levy, which must be renewed every five fiscal years, will be used for wages, supplies and other expenses related to the operation of the St. Albans Fire Department.
South Charleston’s excess levy also passed easily, with 93.5 percent of voters approving the measure. Unofficial results showed 374 votes for the levy with 26 votes against.
The South Charleston levy, also voted on every five years, is a continuation of the tax rate that has been in place since 1933, according to a post on the city’s official Facebook page. Proceeds from the levy are used to fund garbage collection, fire and police service, the public library and the parks and recreation within the city.