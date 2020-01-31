St. Albans to vote Saturday on fire levy

St. Albans residents will vote Saturday on the continuation of the longtime fire levy in place since 1951.
Polls will be open on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to St. Albans Mayor's Office. Voters will cast ballots at their usual polling locations.
The levy, if passed, will be in place for the next five fiscal years. In 2015, St. Albans residents passed the levy with a 97.2% approval rating, with 1,255 people casting votes.
Funds from the levy are used for supplies, wages and other expenses of the St. Albans Fire Department. This fiscal year, the department's estimated revenue from the levy is $747,070.
The excess fire levy is based on assessed value of property, cents per $100 of valuation:
- $6.25: Class I
- $12.50: Class II
- $25: Class III and IV
St. Albans Mayor Scott James told the Gazette-Mail in January that if the levy passes, residents won't see any increases in fees.
“Their rates will not go up; it’s the same thing that’s been in effect for years,” James said. “There’ll be no more money going out of their income than what’s been going out in the past.
“This is very important to maintain the quality of the fire department St. Albans has. It has a Class 2 rating, which only a few fire departments in the state have, so we consider the St. Albans Fire Department one of the finest in the state,” he said.