State Police to conduct DUI checkpoint near Marmet

Staff reports

Aug 19, 2021

DUI checkpoint

State Police, in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention, will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday until midnight.

The checkpoint will be on W.Va. 61 near Marmet.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to deter impaired drivers and to educate the public on the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.