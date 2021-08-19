The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

DUI checkpoint

State Police, in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention, will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday until midnight.

The checkpoint will be on W.Va. 61 near Marmet.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to deter impaired drivers and to educate the public on the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Tags

Recommended for you