The end is in sight for a winter storm that blanketed West Virginia with snow in accumulations ranging from about an inch along the mid-Ohio River Valley to more than a foot in the northeastern mountains and Eastern Panhandle.
By early Tuesday, Thomas in Tucker County had accumulated 14 inches of snow, Kingwood in Preston County received 12 inches, while 8 inches had piled up in Franklin in Pendleton County, according to unofficial measurements made by the National Weather Service’s cooperative observers network.
In the Eastern Panhandle, snow depths of 9 inches were recorded early Tuesday at Falling Waters in Berkeley County, with 7 inches falling at Charles Town and Harpers Ferry.
According to the National Weather Service, snowfall in that region is expected to taper off by early Wednesday, end by midday, and give way way to sunny skies, but exceptionally chilly temperatures.
The same holds true in the northeastern mountains, where single-digit overnight low temperatures, are in the forecast. While temperatures are expected to warm into the 20s later in the day, brisk winds could produce subzero wind chill values.
Those living in most western counties did not see significant snowfall until late Monday and early Tuesday. Accumulations ranged from just under 2 inches in Huntington and Barboursville to about 3 inches in the Charleston area. It was snowier to the south, where nearly 6 inches fell on the Beckley area with about 4 inches piling up in Princeton.
In the Huntington-Charleston area, sunny skies are expected to prevail on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-30s.