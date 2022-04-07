In Charleston City Council's Ward 10, a city restaurant owner seeking her third term is vying against a school teacher eying her first term.
Challenger Chelsea Steelhammer and incumbent Keeley Steele, both Democrats, are looking to represent the East End ward in the May 10 primary. The winner will be unopposed in November’s general election.
Steele, 52, is the owner of Starlings Coffee and Provisions and the now-closed Bluegrass Kitchen restaurant.
“I've really enjoyed being on council,” Steele said. “I think I bring a perspective of someone who has helped build and invest in this city, which is something that we desperately need.
"[We need] people to stay here, or come back here or move here and invest their time and energy and money. I've always seen small businesses as the backbone and flavor of our city, and I'd like to continue to do that.”
Steele said she’s had more time to devote to council since her responsibilities with her businesses have decreased. Bluegrass Kitchen closed in May 2020, soon after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also sold Tricky Fish, another of her restaurants.
In the next few years, Steele said, she’d like to focus on issues that improve the quality of life in the city so that people want to move here and raise their families.
“A larger population base would certainly help small businesses, as well as possibly open up new small businesses, and that's always a plus,” she said.
Steele said the city has a lot of organizations doing the “heavy lifting” of addressing mental health and substance abuse issues.
“I've done what I can to be supportive of those organizations, and I think the city has, too,” Steele said. “I would like to continue working on those issues that are on the forefront of me, while also making a more colorful city with more public art, which is a big passion of mine.”
Steele said her experience on council gives her an edge over her opponent.
"There is definitely a learning curve coming on the council," Steele said. "I don't think I would have been nearly as effective this second term, had I not already had three years under my belt. It's a lot of work."
Steelhammer, 31, teaches fifth and sixth grade math at a Mason County school.
Her father, Rick Steelhammer, is a longtime reporter for the Gazette-Mail.
She compared her decision to seek a seat on city council to stepping in when she sees a student struggling.
“A lot of the time, what's happening in Charleston is that, even though maybe some of the policies aren't actively harming me, they are actively harming other people," she said. "And then there are things that are just not being done that could help so many people.
“I'm seeing people struggle over and over again, and not getting any help and nothing changing. I'd like to be able to remedy that."
Steelhammer is among a group of nine Charleston Can’t Wait candidates backing a platform that includes establishing a city minority affairs office; a municipal broadband system; decriminalizing harm reduction to include providing drug users a safe injection site; and addressing homelessness by putting $5 million per year toward starting a public benefit corporation to put unemployed people to work building and refurbishing homes.
It also includes adding no-barrier housing, which Steelhammer said would address the problem of people not being able to get into a shelter because they don't meet certain requirements.
She said helping people into shelters while also providing affordable housing options is important.
"You don't go from homeless to home ownership in a week," she said.