The Charleston Public Works Department announced Friday that street sweeping in the city will begin Tuesday.
Street sweeping will take place on the East End on Tuesdays beginning at 9 a.m. on the southbound side of the streets as signed, and Thursdays beginning at noon on the north side of the streets as signed, according to a news release.
The city asks residents to heed all posted signs, as vehicles could be subject to ticketing or possible towing at the owner’s expense.
“While the city has tried to be accommodating while folks have been working primarily from home, we must move forward with street sweeping which allows us to prevent problems before they occur and keep residents safe by avoiding road hazards,” said Director of Public Works Brent Webster.