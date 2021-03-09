After a one-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Charleston's long-running free summer concert series is returning to Haddad Riverfront Park.
City officials have begun seeking performers for the weekly shows, but have not announced when the concerts will begin or how long the series might run.
Now in its 19th year, Live on the Levee has traditionally kicked off on Memorial Day weekend and continued through the summer, but the city indicated the series would start weeks or perhaps months later than normal.
"Live on the Levee has become a staple in the community, and we are excited to bring it back," city spokesperson Mackenzie Spencer said in an email. "As we do this, however, we understand that things cannot look the same as in years' past. We want to make sure that folks have a good time, but are also safe. This means that our season will not start with Memorial Day.
“Rather, we are looking at late summer/fall as the timeline for the event.”
Last year, the city canceled Live on the Levee in early May, just a few weeks before the first band would have taken the stage. At the time, COVID-19 cases were rising in West Virginia as the pandemic was sweeping across the country.
By late spring, most touring acts had canceled shows through the summer, with many deciding to stay off the road for the rest of the year. There were no major musical festivals last year and few performance halls opened to live audiences.
Live on the Levee frequently features a mix of well-known area bands like The Company Stores, The Carpenter Ants and Stratus, along with national touring acts like early 1990s college radio favorites 10,000 Maniacs, summer music festival regulars Here Come the Mummies, and country music sensation Tyler Childers.
Spencer said while there could be one or two national acts on this year's Live on the Levee schedule, area performers would dominate the bookings.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard for everyone, musicians have been greatly impacted,” she said. “We feel it’s important to shine a spotlight on local talent this year as we emerge from the pandemic.”
Spencer said further details would emerge later in the year. Meanwhile, the city was working out details and seeking sponsors.
Area bands interested in performing during Live on the Levee season can find applications and more information online at www.liveontheleveecharleston.com. The application deadline is 5 p.m. March 19.