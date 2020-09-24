A firm that conducted a housing survey in Charleston says the city needs hundreds of apartment units in the downtown area within the next five years to fill a projected housing gap.
Patrick Bowen, of Bowen National Research, a firm conducting real estate market analyses in cities across the United States, presented the firm's findings to the city's urban renewal and economic development committee Wednesday.
A growth of renters in downtown Charleston is projected to occur among those earning more than $60,000 a year, indicating a need for higher-priced housing products, the study says.
The study estimates that there will be 424 units needed in downtown Charleston within the next five years. Specifically, it calls for 322 rental units and 102 for-sale units. It recommended finding ways to offer diversified housing stock to attract and retain millennials, but also to accommodate a senior population.
"You've got an aging senior household base ... there's certainly going to be an opportunity for senior housing, and I suspect a lot of those seniors are going to be seeking to want to downsize into something more maintenance free," Bowen told the committee.
City Council member Jennifer Pharr, a commercial real estate agent, said Wednesday that, because of COVID-19, people are searching for two-bedroom units to accommodate a home office space; the initial prediction was that people would want to downsize.
The study focused primarily on downtown Charleston, but it also examined the number of available properties across the entire city. It reported an occupancy rate of 99.3%, which Bowen said is "crazy high."
"That's a concern," he said. "The city, overall, needs additional market-rate housing."
The occupancy rate in downtown Charleston is 96.1%.
The significant shortage of available units citywide adds to the rental demand in downtown Charleston, according to the study.
The study found overall housing growth in the downtown has been virtually unchanged for the past 10 years, flattening a "notable loss" of properties during the decade before. Growth is projected to be relatively unchanged through 2025.
Pharr said a number of downtown buildings are ripe for commercial renovation, where relatively little construction is needed for them to be converted into rental or for-sale units. The study located several of these unused or underpurposed structures.
One of Charleston's strengths for attracting downtown residents is the city's walk-ability, the study found.
The study also found a number of barriers to growth, including high development costs, a lack of newly buildable sites, safety and parking concerns.