Summer food service program details announced

Step by Step, Inc. has partnered with the federally funded Summer Food Service Program to distribute breakfast and lunch to all children ages 18 and under in Kanawha County.
All meals will be delivered by a Kanawha County School Bus and a Step by Step staff member. Meals will be available for pick up on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting June 15 and continuing through Aug. 8 at the following delivery sites and approximate times:
West Side delivery
- 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Switzer Center, Orchard Manor Housing, 900 Griffin Drive. Child pick up in loop.
- 3:05 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. — Little Page Housing, 1809 Washington St. W. Drop and run. There is no place to pull off so families have to be outside waiting.
For reminders and location alerts for West Side meals, text @sbsmeals02 to the number 81010. If you have trouble with 81010, then text @sbsmeals01 to 304-551-0757.
East End delivery
- 2:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. — South Park Housing, 680 South Park Road. Child pick up at the community center.
- 3 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. — Hillcrest Housing, 1000 Hillcrest Drive. Child pick up at KCS bus turn around.
- 3:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. — City Park (Vista View Apartments), 1300 Renaissance Circle. Child pick up at the main entrance.
For reminders and location alerts for East End meals text @sbsmeals01 to the number 81010. If you have trouble with 81010, then text @sbsmeals01 to 304-551-0757.
Also: Emanuel Baptist/ Bob Burdette Center 1401 Washington St. W. Pick up only (child) for the general community:
- Breakfast — 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, call Andrea @Step by Step Inc. at 304-414-4452.