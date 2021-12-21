With the arrival this week of a much-delayed shipment of stone, the construction of a new bus station in downtown Charleston is expected to go “a lot faster,” from now on, the head of Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority said.
KRT director Sean Hill said the first delivery of stone to make up the façade of the new building at City Centre Station arrived Monday. Another two truckloads of the material are expected this week.
With the arrival of the stone, all materials needed to finish the construction are on hand.
"Now that we've kind of checked this off as the last major hurdle, as far as receiving materials, it should really develop rather quickly on our side," Hill said.
The new station, being built in conjunction with renovations to Charleston’s adjacent Slack Plaza, was planned to be completed by the end of 2021, but supply chain issues have delayed both projects.
“The delivery date for [the stone façade] originally was supposed to be months ago,” Hill said. “They told us no later than October but, obviously, now we're looking at December.
“I think it's the reality of the world. Certain things have been awkward," Hill said. "The time and logistics on them have been weird. And we've just had to accept the reality that, hey, we just have to wait on this. I think it's going to be well worth the wait.”
Hill said installing the stone façade will take about a month.
"The issue with the stone is that it's so heavy that they’ve got to layer it,” Hill said. “They've got to put it on over about a 30-day process, because they can't go too high or else it'll crack the mortar joints.”
Hill said seven new bus shelters have been built as part of the project, as well as three informational signs to display route information to passengers. All but one light post for the station was up, as of earlier this week, he said.
The internal parts of the building also are going in, Hill said.
“I just went in and checked [Monday], and the drywall is going up,” Hill said. “All the electrical has been roughed in. So, it's really coming together.”
Hill, in his second month as KRT director, hesitated to give a date of when he thinks the project will be complete, but said, “I really do think that probably that February target is much more likely.”
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the city had hoped to complete renovations on Slack Plaza by October or, at the latest, in time for Christmas festivities at Brawley Walkway earlier this month.
The project has been delayed along with the delivery of lights for the walkway of the new park, she said.
“There have been some delays, just quite frankly in materials and supplies, and one of the key elements that was delayed was the lighting,” Goodwin said. “It's hard to have an event in the space when you don't have lights.”
The park’s crushed-gravel seating area and live wall have been built, and some swinging benches with canopies have been installed, Goodwin said. A splash pad is in and trees have been planted, she said.
The city recently installed three sculptures — two musicians and a dog — at the park near Summers Street that will be sort of greeters for the park entrance, Goodwin said.
Goodwin said the city has been working for a year on developing programming for what they're calling City Center at Slack Plaza.
"You can build something, but you have to put people in it," Goodwin said. "You have to put programming in it."
Because the city's previous estimated completion date was wrong, Goodwin hesitated to give a new one.
"It would be really nice to have something by Valentine's Day or by the end of February," she said. "Certainly, by spring, everything will be up and running."
An ice rink planned for the park will go in some time in 2022, Goodwin said.
"That will be something that's next year, only because, with this delay, we'd be pushing it," she said. "Our intention was, by December, to have that rink up and running. So we've lost a lot of time there."