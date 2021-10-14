The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Goodman
Goodman

 Courtesy Charleston Police Department

Charleston police say a man suspected in the shooting deaths of two West Side women has been arrested in Detroit.

Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, of Detroit, was taken into custody around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.

Goodman is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Bria Nicole White and Kytiana Belcher, according to a news release.

The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division worked with the Detroit Police Department’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team in finding Goodman, the release said.

White, 26, was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 1:30 a.m. last Friday lying on a sidewalk near the intersection of Grant Street and Hunt Avenue. She died at the scene.

Belcher, who lived with White and was in a romantic relationship with her, was found shot to death hours later around 8 a.m. in the backyard of a home a half block away.

Police say they believe both were shot around the same time.

