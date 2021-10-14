Suspect in West Side deaths arrested in Detroit, police say Staff reports Oct 14, 2021 58 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Goodman Courtesy Charleston Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charleston police say a man suspected in the shooting deaths of two West Side women has been arrested in Detroit.Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, of Detroit, was taken into custody around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.Goodman is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Bria Nicole White and Kytiana Belcher, according to a news release.The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division worked with the Detroit Police Department’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team in finding Goodman, the release said.White, 26, was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 1:30 a.m. last Friday lying on a sidewalk near the intersection of Grant Street and Hunt Avenue. She died at the scene.Belcher, who lived with White and was in a romantic relationship with her, was found shot to death hours later around 8 a.m. in the backyard of a home a half block away.Police say they believe both were shot around the same time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesThe Food Guy: West Side’s Gonzoburger being sold to new ownerHouse adopts 100 single-member district map after charged debate, accusations of racismPrep football: 'Special place' lures Meyer back to coach at HooverGazette-Mail editorial: Justice wants it whatever way doesn't stick to himWVU football: Kerry Martin enters NCAA transfer portalErin Beck: Jimbo, baby, don't deflect (Opinion)Charleston Town Center mall appraised at $21.5M following daylong negotiationsBen Fields: No fun to be Joe Manchin right now (Opinion)Capitol Building Commission warned Confederate statuary at the Capitol will draw national scrutiny if not removedSherman earns preseason honors; Top-25 matchup set for Thursday Upcoming Events See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 14, 2021 Daily Mail WV Chilton's 'sustained outrage' took no prisoners in fight for social justice Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need newspapers more than ever The Gazette and Daily Mail: A history of two capital city newspapers Zack Harold: The sound of a newsroom Mammograms, self-exams consistently at forefront of optimum treatment and health