A teenager convicted of accessory after the fact in the 2020 shooting deaths of four members of an Elkview family will be moved to an adult correctional facility, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard ruled Tuesday.
Rebecca Lynn Walker was sentenced in September to 10 years of incarceration after pleading guilty to four counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in the deaths of Daniel Dale Long, 37, Risa Mae Saunders, 39, Gage Ripley, 12, and Jameson Long, 3.
The family was found shot to death in their Elkview home on Dec. 13, 2020. Walker’s co-defendant and boyfriend, Gavin Smith, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths. Smith’s case was recently moved to adult status.
The sentencing order for Walker, who was a juvenile at the time the shootings took place, called for her sentence to be reconsidered after her 18th birthday.
Walker’s defense attorney, Robby Long, asked Ballard to reduce her sentence given “how well” she’s doing at a juvenile correctional facility.
He asked that instead of being transferred to an adult correctional facility, she be re-sentenced as a juvenile so she could be kept at a juvenile facility until she earns her high school diploma and then be placed on home confinement.
“She is no doubt doing amazing,” Long said. “She’s on phase five of five of the program. She has a 3.3 grade point average. She’s being described as focused, someone who completes all assignments.”
Long said a case manager’s report of Walker said she participates in individual therapy, which Long said is important because when the crimes were committed, Walker was in a sort of “perfect storm” after her mother’s death.
“She latched on to her boyfriend, confided in him, believed his stories, and ultimately participated in her role in these crimes,” Long said. “She’s taken responsibility for her role. She’s admitted it, she’s apologized, she’s shown remorse.”
Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Don Morris argued Walker’s defense had previously agreed to a plea deal, in which Walker got “very favorable treatment” from the court in allowing her to plead to accessory after the murder instead of her original charges of murder.
“As the court is aware and has seen some of the evidence in this case, Rebecca and Mr. Smith talked about this crime before it occurred,” Morris said. “The time of the crime was picked because the grandmother of Miss Walker was going to be out of town and they were going to have a chance to spend several days together, and I believe ‘make love’ was the message that I had seen in a particular bedroom in that house.”
Morris said Walker helped her co-defendant hide out for three days after the shootings.
“She lied to the police about his presence there and she’s accepted responsibility for being an accessory after the fact,” Morris said.
Ballard said he saw no reason deviate from the original sentence.
“The law requires that she be transferred to an adult correctional facility upon the age of 18,” Ballard said. “I will follow that, and so she will be transferred to an adult correctional facility.”