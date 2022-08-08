A St. Albans teenager will serve 15 years in prison for shooting to death a Pond Gap man during an incident that happened as the teenager was breaking into cars.
Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers sentenced Eli Cole Nelson to a determinate sentence of 15 years in the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for the death of Jimmy Keith.
Nelson, 17, previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the case.
With the sentence, Akers disregarded the recommendation made by assistant Kanawha County prosecutor George Sitler as a part of a plea agreement.
According to media reports, Sitler recommended Nelson be sentenced as a young offender to complete a program at the Anthony Correctional Facility and that Nelson serve the rest of his sentence on probation.
Addressing Nelson during sentencing, Akers called the shooting “a tremendous shame.”
“You're a young person; your future is ahead of you,” Akers said. “But that night you took someone's life and I can't ignore that."
She added that though Nelson is 17, he made an adult decision to break into cars while carrying a gun. “It resulted in someone being killed," she said.
During the court hearing, several young people wore “Free Eli’ T-shirts. Keith’s family members wore “Justice for JJ” shirts, a reference to Keith’s nickname.
Keith’s mother, Teresa Starcher, described him as a loving father and uncle who had been helping his girlfriend raise her children. Keith had faults, she said, which he paid for without getting any breaks.
“The loss this has caused our entire family, especially me as his mother, is indescribable," she said. "There has not been a day that I have not cried that this happened. I missed a month of work and never wanted to return."
She asked the judge to sentence Nelson to a “harsher” sentence for the crime.
Nelson apologized for what he called a “horrible mistake."
"I hurt many people’s feelings,” he said. “I'm sorry for what I have done to the family of Jimmy Keith."
He told the judge he wanted to “do better” and “be better.”
Nelson’s attorney, Ben Freeman, asked Akers to sentence Nelson to the Anthony Center, as stipulated in the plea agreement.
"If Eli were 27 and not 17, this might be a different story, but he's a young man,” Freeman said. “And especially young males, there's impulsivity and their brains just aren't fully formed. I've read several studies that say that the human brain isn't fully formed until about age 24, 25. And I think that's why we have the Youthful Offender Act in our state code. It recognizes that fact, you're not the same person. I know I certainly am not the same person today as I was at 17.”
Freeman said Nelson did not plan to kill anyone that night as he was breaking into cars.
“This was a kid who was startled, upon seeing the victim in this case, and we all have that fight-or-flight aspect and he sort of did both," Freeman said. "He fled and he shot back at what he thought was threatening him. Now, that doesn't make it right ... There's not an excuse; it's an explanation.”
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.