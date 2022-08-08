Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Eli Nelson

Eli Nelson (right) was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for the shooting death of Jimmy Keith in March.

 LORI KERSEY | Gazette-Mail

A St. Albans teenager will serve 15 years in prison for shooting to death a Pond Gap man during an incident that happened as the teenager was breaking into cars.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers sentenced Eli Cole Nelson to a determinate sentence of 15 years in the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for the death of Jimmy Keith.

