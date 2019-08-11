TGKVF announces recipients of second-quarter grant funds

The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation Board of Trustees has approved the distribution of grant funding totaling $651,300 for 20 programs aimed at helping area communities.
Arts and Culture
Charleston Ballet, Inc. — Charleston Ballet 2019-20 Season: $17,000 — Funding will provide support for the Charleston Ballet’s 2019-20 season, including assistance for guest artist expenses for 9-10 performances throughout the season.
Multi-Cultural Festival of West Virginia, Inc. — Multifest 30th Festival Anniversary Celebration: $6,500 — Funding will support event equipment rentals as Multifest celebrates 30 years as a diversity festival with recreational and educational developments for the state of West Virginia.
Charleston Light Opera Guild, Inc. — “Oklahoma!” Support: $7,500 — Funding will support set construction, props and rentals for “Oklahoma!” the Charleston Light Opera Guild’s final production of its 70th anniversary season.
Basic Needs
Rea of Hope Fellowship Home, Inc. — Rea of Hope Utilities: $22,000 — Funding will support Rea of Hope’s mission to help West Virginia women suffering from alcohol and/or drug addiction by teaching the life skills and self-sufficiency required to reach sustained recovery, while promoting safe and affordable housing.
YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women & Families — YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women & Families: $27,500 — Funding will assist with operational support of the YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter, a licensed 75-bed facility that provides supportive services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to single women, women with children, men with custody of their children, Veterans and intact families.
Regional Family Resource Network — Project Bottle and Diaper Duty: $30,000 — A team of community-based organizations from Boone, Clay, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln and Putnam counties have come together to create a system that will place or strengthen baby pantries in these communities to provide diapers and formula to low-income families. Funding will assist with diaper and formula needs in all six counties.
Religious Coalition for Community Renewal, Inc. — Samaritan Inn: $20,000 — Funding will support food and utilities for the Samaritan Inn, a transitional residential living facility with supportive services for up to nine adult men who are in active recovery.
Economic Development
Good News Mountaineer Garage — Closing the Transportation Gap in West Virginia: $35,000 — Funding will assist with designing an innovative multi-phase program to provide low-cost car ownership financing for struggling households lacking transportations options. This program will allow low-income families throughout TGKVF’s service areas to purchase reliable transportation to access work, health care and education.
Future of Nursing West Virginia — WV Nurse Entrepreneur: $21,000 — In its second year of support from TGKVF, the Future of Nursing WV Action Coalition will collaborate with nursing and business partners to provide the identification, education, coaching and ongoing networking nurses need to build and sustain independent health businesses in Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Clay, Lincoln and Fayette counties.
Education
EnAct, Inc. — Graduation Mentoring Program: $16,600 — EnAct’s Graduation Mentoring Program provides one-on-one, individualized support to help high school students in Boone and Clay counties with credit recovery, academic success and life beyond high school. This continued funding will support the cost of stipends for AmeriCorps members and the required supplies to implement the project.
West Virginia State University Foundation, Inc. — WVSU STEM Scholars Academy: $47,700 — This first year grant will assist the WVSU STEM Scholars Academy prepare traditionally-underrepresented high school juniors from South Charleston and Herbert Hoover high schools for future success in attaining degrees in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields and employment in lucrative STEM careers.
Southern Appalachian Labor School — Accent Education: $17,000 — The Accent Education project at Southern Appalachian Labor School will serve rural, at-risk students in the Upper Kanawha Valley and western Fayette County during the summer of 2019 and the 2019-20 school year. The project will provide core academic support with a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) emphasis and enrichment opportunities for students and their families in a safe environment.
Health/Dental
Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, Inc. — Oral Health Education and Dental Care for Low-income Pregnant Women and Infants: $33,000 — In its fifth year of support from TGKVF, and in collaboration with West Virginia Health Right’s dental clinic, this project will provide oral health literacy education and promote dental care access for low-income, Medicaid-insured, high-risk pregnant women, and parents of high-risk infants.
Kanawha County Board of Education — Providing Care for Students on Charleston’s West Side: $42,000 — In its fourth year of support from TGKVF, the Health Care Coordinator, who serves jointly as a full-time school nurse, will engage and educate students and parents at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School regarding practices and resources for holistic good health.
West Hamlin Community H.O.P.E. Center — West Hamlin Community H.O.P.E. Center, Sponsored by the West Hamlin UMC and constructed by the Lincoln County G-Getters 4-H Club: $10,000 — Funding for this project will support updating the West Hamlin Community H.O.P.E. Center’s kitchen to commercial standards. The Center’s purpose is to educate the citizens of Lincoln County with healthy alternatives including healthy eating habits, drug prevention, physical activities and mental health.
West Virginia Health Right, Inc. — Dental Care for Impoverished Adults: $175,000 — WV Health Right provides healthcare services, including dental care, within TGKVF’s six-county service area. This third year of funding will be used to offset the cost of personnel salaries for the mobile dental unit and to provide consumable supplies for both the mobile unit and the on-site dental clinic.
West Side Improvement
Appalachian Service Project, Inc. — Charleston Housing Revitalization West Side 2.0 Initiative: $33,500 — Appalachian Service Project, Inc. is expanding its New Build Program into Charleston and plans to build one home and complete repairs to eight homes on the city’s West Side.
Emergency Aid
Risen Lord Catholic Church — Risen Lord food pantry, backpack program and social concern: $10,000 — This third year funding will support the food pantry and backpack program established to help the less fortunate in Clay County, especially those who have been affected by the June 2016 flood.
Salvation Army — Emergency Aid Project: $50,000 — Funding from the Foundation will be utilized to support core programs designed to meet the immediate needs of those in Kanawha, Putnam, Boone and Clay counties. The Emergency Aid Project provides rental and utility assistance, aid to the homeless, direct aid to those impacted by natural disasters, and help with unexpected, unforeseen and time-sensitive emergencies for at-risk community members.
Cabin Creek Health Systems Emergency Aid Project: $30,000 — Cabin Creek Health Systems is developing a sustained and long-term strategy to partner with community organizations and Kanawha County Schools to implement a set of primary strategies for school-aged children impacted by the substance abuse crisis, their families and the communities where they live.
The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation is grateful to our community of generous donors who make these and other grants possible. The programs and work approved for second-quarter 2019 distributions are supported by the following funds: Anonymous (dental), Anonymous (WV Emergency Aid), F. Waldo Craig, Mary Lewis Dickinson, James F. Duncan Charitable, James F. Duncan (homeless), General, Bernard H. Jacobson, Blanche E. Jacobson, McJunkin Jones, Alice Anne Koontz, Loewenstein #1, Nathan Maslow, Britt and Judy McJunkin, Mary S. Moses, Public Nursing, Nancy Gay Randolph, Ann Bond and Thomas R. Stephens, L. Newton and Katherine Thomas, and Paul and Opal Vaughan.