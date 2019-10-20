TGKVF announces third-quarter grant recipients

The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation Board of Trustees has approved the distribution of grant funding totaling $1,286,840 for nearly 40 programs aimed at helping residents of area communities.
Arts and culture
Kanawha Valley Friends of Old Time Music and Dance (FOOTMAD), Dance of Hope: a Stonewall Jackson Middle School residency: $4,500 —Funding will support the collaboration of FOOTMAD, FestivALL Charleston and Stonewall Jackson Middle School to host Ugandan youth troupe “Dance of Hope” for a five-day residency in April 2020.
W.Va. Music Hall of Fame, Music Career Counseling program: $7,000 — The Music Career Counseling program introduces high school students to performing and non-performing career opportunities in the music industry. Four industry professionals speak to students in Boone, Clay, Fayette and Lincoln counties about their professions and how they established their careers.
W.Va. Youth Symphony, Outreach Through the Performing Arts: Dance, Voice, Orchestra, & Theater: $17,000 — This project will promote performing arts education by planning and performing a collaborative ballet production of “Alice in Wonderland” at the Clay Center in February 2020.
Basic needs
American Red Cross, Disaster Services Direct Client Financial Assistance: $30,000 — Funds will be used for basic needs for residents of Boone, Clay, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln and Putnam counties, such as clothing to keep them warm, shelter to keep them safe, food to prevent hunger and medicine to maintain their health.
Covenant House, Improving Health and Quality of Life for the Homeless and Low-Income: $66,000 — Covenant House, Manna Meal and Roark Sullivan Lifeway Center will partner to fight hunger, homelessness and poverty in Kanawha County. Funding will support providing food, meals, clothing, hygiene items and staffing.
Daymark Inc., Patchwork: $21,500 — Patchwork is a runaway and homeless shelter for youth ages 12 and over. Funding will support staffing, food, and utilities.
Heart and Hand Outreach Ministries Inc., Heart+Hand Programs: $22,000 — Heart and Hand provides basic needs assistance to low income families in Kanawha and Putnam Counties. Funding from this grant will be used for utility assistances, rent, and to supplement Heart and Hand’s food pantry.
Kanawha Valley Collective Inc., Centralized Point of Entry and Housing Stabilization: $60,500 — Funding will support utility assistance, furniture, and bus passes for clients; utility assistance for Covenant House’s Drop in Center; and salaries for YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter, Roark Sullivan Lifeway Center, and Daymark.
Kanawha Valley Fellowship Home Inc.: $20,500 — The Kanawha Valley Fellowship Home is a transitional home for men in recovery from addiction. Funding will support utilities, food and shelter.
Tyler Mountain/Cross Lanes Community Services, Cross Lanes Basic Emergency Needs: $18,000 — Funding will support Tyler Mountain/Cross Lanes Community Services’ food pantry, Christmas food basket program, and utility and prescription drug assistance for residents in Kanawha and Putnam counties.
W.Va. Interfaith Refugee Ministry, Support Refugee Resettlement in the Charleston area: $10,000 — This project will create a voice for immigrant and refugee issues and work with faith-based organizations as well as secular leaders to bring five refugee families to West Virginia in 2020. The project will provide staffing, financial support, and services to successfully relocate families to Charleston.
YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program: $22,250 — YWCA Resolve’s Victim and Shelter Services Coordinator, along with other advocates, assist victims of domestic violence by providing basic needs such as food, clothing, and safe emergency shelter.
Economic development
Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail, Inc., Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail Marketing and Community Economic Development Initiative Year No. 2: $20,000 — This second year of funding will support efforts directed toward more public awareness and developing a cooperative of businesses that can benefit from Rivers to Ridges being recognized as offering heritage and cultural benefits for those living in the area, as well as a destination for tourists.
W.Va. Food and Farm Coalition, “Making Place” with food and agriculture in the Kanawha River Region: $30,000 — This project will support farmers and food businesses through placemaking economic development projects, including an ecotourism farm-to-table dinner series in Clay County; development of a job-training farm in Boone County; and initial planning of a café in Lincoln County, through partnerships with the Southwest Regional Day Report Center’s Fresh Start program.
Education
Legal Aid of W.Va. Inc., Lawyer in the School: $20,000 — The second year of funding will help stabilize the lives of Kanawha County families by providing free onsite legal assistance at Mary C. Snow and Grandview elementary schools.
Mission W.Va., The Bridge: $47,500 — This project in its fifth year of funding strives to create opportunities to support foster youth to pursue their dreams and become productive members of our community.
W.Va. Healthy Kids and Families Coalition Inc., Families Leading Change Parent Leaders: $25,000 — In its third year, Families Leading Change will recruit a minimum of 30 statewide parent organizer leaders to create a program to train additional parents on the local school level to become community leaders.
Health
Cabin Creek Health Systems, Sustainable Care Coordination for High Risk Diabetic Patients: $38,390 — In the third year of funding, Cabin Creek Health Systems will continue a comprehensive system of care projects for high risk diabetic patients by including a care coordinator on the clinical care team.
Children’s Therapy Clinic Inc., Comprehensive Therapeutic Services: $35,500 — In its fifth year of funding, Children’s Therapy Clinic will provide comprehensive therapy services for children with disabilities who have insufficient insurance and/or income.
Just for Kids Inc., The Fayette Initiative, Changing the Conversation about Sexual Abuse: $13,700 — In its second year of funding, Just for Kids and its partners will continue to bring awareness about child sexual abuse to the Fayette County community.
Kanawha Charleston Health Department, Strategies for Community Awareness and Understanding of HIV, expanding outreach HIV/HCV testing and overdose prevention for high risk groups: $53,150 — In response to the recent increase of new HIV cases that have been identified in West Virginia, Kanawha Charleston Health Department has partnered with WV Health Right, the Ryan White Program and Covenant House to provide free, rapid HIV testing to high risk populations in Charleston including those who are homeless and people who inject drugs.
Field-of-interest
Kanawha Valley Senior Services Inc. Food Insecurity: $22,000 — Funding will support new kitchen equipment for the Charleston Area Nutrition program, where over 13,000 hot meals are prepared monthly for senior citizens who attend congregate meal programs at six locations in Kanawha County, as well as home-bound seniors.
West Virginia University Foundation Inc., Children’s Vision Rehabilitation Program: $103,050 — Funding will support evaluations, mentoring, low vision and blindness equipment, and programming that will address blindness related skills needed to encourage success in higher education and employment.
Dental
Kanawha County Dental Health Council Inc.: $50,000 — This project works to promote dental health for children of in the community through education within Kanawha County Schools and to provide comprehensive dental services for children of low income families.
Family Care/Women Care, Oral Services for Women in Recovery Year 3: $90,000 — Family Care Health Centers has partnered with Recovery Point Charleston to offer preventative and restorative oral health services to Recovery Point residents. Based in Kanawha County, these residents will have access to dental cleanings, X-rays, fillings, root canals, crowns, and dentures.
Cabin Creek Health Systems, Cabin Creek Smiles! Oral Health Program: $75,000 — Funding will support patients who cannot afford out of pocket costs receive the oral health services they so desperately need, such as fillings, crowns, partials and dentures.
W.Va. Oral Health Coalition, Smiles Across West Virginia: $40,000 — Funding will support dentists and programs working collaboratively to provide preventative/restorative care to adults in Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln and Putnam counties.
Emergency aid
Heart and Hand Outreach Ministries Inc., Elevator Project: $50,000 — Funding for this project will provide a much needed elevator and enable expansion of programming, events and volunteer opportunities with safer access to Heart and Hand’s South Charleston location’s 8,000 square foot basement.
Just for Kids, Emergency Funds for Families and the Center: $5,000 — Funding for this project will support emergency needs of families whose children have disclosed criminal child abuse. Funding will aid families with emergency utility bills, rent, food and medical needs, as well as meet repair needs for Just for Kids’ Fayette County location.
Mission W.Va. Carry On: $20,000 — Funding for this project will allow Mission West Virginia to assist relative and foster caregivers in Boone, Clay, Lincoln and Putnam counties with covering the costs of basic necessities for the youth in their care.
YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women & Families: $30,000 — Funds will be used to help remove housing barriers which prevent permanent housing, as well as other housing necessities. Funds will also assist with the replacement of equipment and technology that interferes with provision of Sojourner’s services.
Manna Meal Inc., Kitchen updates and donations efficiency: $33,250 — Funding will be used to update kitchen equipment that is crucial for year-round daily operations, as well as aid in the purchase of a cargo van for the transportation of area donations and food items from statewide food banks and other partners.
Pollen8 Inc., Food Support for Pollen8 Inc., programs: $10,000 — Funding will support feeding Capitol YouthBuild participants in a partnership with KISRA; hiring a food preparation employee for the Appalachian Academy (a Pollen8 program); and decreasing Café Appalachia’s operational expenses.
Upper Kanawha Valley Sports Activity Center, Homeless and Substance Abuse Project: $26,550 — Funding will be used for upgrades to the facility, located at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in London, including restroom renovations, the replacement of aged kitchen equipment, the installation of new exterior doors and the installation of a new heating system.
Special initiatives
YWCA of Charleston Racial Justice Program, Changing Hearts and Minds: $15,000 — Funding will support training, outreach through Conversation Cafes, and the annual Race to End Racism — a conscious–raising event celebrating communities of color in Charleston.
West Side initiatives
Kanawha Valley Council on Philanthropy, West Side of Charleston Community Initiative: $25,000 — This distribution will support collaboratively funded projects on Charleston’s West Side. The KVCOP is made up of several area Grantmakers, working together to leverage investments. Funds raised in 2019 support 2020 projects.
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, MAKESHOP Appalachia: $28,000 — MAKESHOP Appalachia: Entrepreneurship Workshops are a technology and design entrepreneurship-focused program, free for underserved youth ages 8-18 on Charleston’s West Side.
Coalfield Development Corporation, West Side WRAPS: $48,500 — WRAPS identifies people eager to work and provide experience, training, support and connections. For six months, trainees are paid $9 per hour for 30 hours per week of: certificate trainings, work and personal development mentorship.
Bible Center Church, The Maker’s Center: $15,000 — Kanawha County students, recovery program participants, and local residents will have access to various technology including 3D printing, augmented & virtual reality, and robotics to dream, learn, innovate, and create.
West Side Neighborhood Association, Luna Park Historic District Signage & Art: $18,000 — Through this project, residents of Luna Park Historic District will engage in planning and making design decisions for unique signage and public art, which leverages and promotes the community’s history and cultural distinctiveness in order to strengthen the district’s identity as a desirable place to live.
