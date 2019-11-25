You are the owner of this article.
Thanksgiving affects Charleston recycling, trash pick-up schedule

Some Charleston residents will have their trash and recycling pickup affected by the Thanksgiving holiday this week.

There will be no refuse collection on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, according to a news release from the city.

Trash and recycling normally collected Thursday will be collected Friday. That affects residents from Loudon Heights Road west to the city limits, including all of Fort Hill.

For residents whose refuse normally is collected Friday, the city will collect on Saturday. That includes residents on the West Side and in North Charleston to Edgewood Drive.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Monday, November 25, 2019

Broyles, Janet - 2 p.m., Twin City Bible Church, Nitro.

Callahan, Mary - 1 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.

Campbell, Elda - 11 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Glenville.

Creasy, Janna - 2 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute.

Gibbs, Constance - 2 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Griffith, Dana - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Keaton, Charles - 11 a.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Koontz, Denise - 7 p.m. Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Leadman, Verda - Noon, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

McColgan III, George - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Price, Christopher - 7 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Rollins, Vernon - 1 p.m., Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.

Stover, Otis - 2 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Whitney, James - 11 a.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.