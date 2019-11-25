Thanksgiving affects Charleston recycling, trash pick-up schedule

Some Charleston residents will have their trash and recycling pickup affected by the Thanksgiving holiday this week.
There will be no refuse collection on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, according to a news release from the city.
Trash and recycling normally collected Thursday will be collected Friday. That affects residents from Loudon Heights Road west to the city limits, including all of Fort Hill.
For residents whose refuse normally is collected Friday, the city will collect on Saturday. That includes residents on the West Side and in North Charleston to Edgewood Drive.