A former Charleston riverboat restaurant might get a new life in Wood County.
Parkersburg business owners R.C. “Heck” Heckert and his son, Scot, bought The Barge restaurant at auction Thursday for $122,500, plus a buyer’s fee of about $13,500.
The Heckerts said Thursday that they planned to reopen the restaurant at their marina and campground, Broadway Campground in South Parkersburg.
“Our intentions, as of right now, are to take it to Parkersburg and figure out whether we’re going to moor it in the water or move it up on land and open it up as a restaurant on the Little Kanawha River,” Scot Heckert said.
But before the two had even left the former restaurant’s auction, they received an inquiry about reselling the vessel. Heck Heckert said he would have to discuss the offer with his wife before making a decision.
“She’s interested in doing something there at Parkersburg, and there’s no way that I would do anything without consulting with her,” he said.
A two-story floating restaurant on a barge by Trojan Landing Marina, The Barge has been vacant since it closed in late 2019. Previous owner Adolfina Wolfe put it up for auction after a few previous attempts to sell it were unsuccessful.
Blake Shamblin, southern regional manager of Joe R. Pyle Auctions, which oversaw the auction, said 19 people were registered to bid online, plus another 20 in person. The vessel’s sale included the restaurant equipment.
A survey of the property in 2017 determined its market value to be between $900,000 and $1.2 million, Shamblin said.
The Heckerts bid once, and three other people also placed bids, Scot Heckert said.
“There were people there today from Huntington and other places that were very serious about buying that boat,” Heck Heckert said. “They had letters of credit and all that stuff, banks backing them.”
Heck Heckert said there were some people there he would not have bid against, and others that would not bid against him.
“It’s a courtesy of the business, so to speak,” he said. “It’s hard to explain, but there are courtesies involved.”
The Heckerts are in the commercial and non-emergency medical transportation business in Parkersburg, Scot Heckert said. They said they own the P.A. Denny sternwheeler, Yellow Taxi and the Broadway campground in Parkersburg.
Additionally, Scot Heckert is running for the West Virginia House of Delegates.
He said his family frequently visited Charleston during the Sternwheel Regatta and were friends with the event’s founder, Nelson Jones.
“Dad and Nelson were real good friends, and dad caught the river bug off Nelson. The rest of us kids kind of caught it between dad and Nelson,” Scot Heckert said.
Heck Heckert described the Charleston restaurant as a “very valuable piece of equipment” that was in the right place at the right time.
“With the depressed economy that we got all over, the cost of everything going up so bad, we’re looking at that as speculation,” he said. “I think now’s the time to buy, now’s the time to do the setup and gradually ease into it.
Under the terms of the sale Thursday, the new owners have until May to move the vessel from its current spot on the Kanawha River, near the Patrick Street Bridge.
If they decide the keep the riverboat, Heck Heckert said, they do not have a time frame for when they expect to reopen the restaurant in Parkersburg, but it will not be this year.
“I’ve got all the facilities, I just didn’t have this piece,” he said. “I’m looking forward to designing the rest of the project. I think it will be a real addition to Parkersburg.”