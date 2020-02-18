The Basketball Tournament to hold regional rounds at Charleston Coliseum

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin wasn't going to wait until July to show she had a basketball jones.
When Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Tim Brady introduced her to the crowd Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, she came around the corner dribbling a basketball while wearing a Best Virginia jersey. More and taller folks will be wearing those jerseys and dribbling basketballs on the Coliseum floor come this summer.
Charleston will be one of eight host sites for The Basketball Tournament, a 5-on-5 competition where the overall winning team earns a $2 million purse. Other regional sites include Syracuse, New York; Wichita, Kansas; Columbus, Ohio; Jackson, Tennessee; Las Vegas, Nevada; Washington, D.C. and Winter Haven, Florida. Charleston's bracket will play out July 24-26.
The tournament will hold its championship week Aug. 6-11 at the University of Dayton.
"This is really big," Goodwin said. "Whether you're a basketball fan or not, please realize this is monumental not just for the city of Charleston, but for the entire state of West Virginia. Before they were even leaving the building just now, some of our hoteliers were saying, 'The phones are ringing, Amy.'"
The Basketball Tournament brings together teams from around the country. Almost all players have collegiate experience; most of them have professional experience either overseas or in the NBA. Many of the teams are alumni teams from different universities. One is Best Virginia, made up of former West Virginia University basketball players.
Brady said it was Best Virginia's tournament experience in last year's Richmond, Virginia, regional that put Charleston on TBT's radar.
“They were intrigued with having us host after seeing how Best Virginia performed in Richmond and how many people traveled to Richmond to watch that team play,” Brady said. “They recognized the passion that West Virginians had for basketball and wanted to capitalize on that.”
Discussions started over the Christmas holiday and led to the 2020 Charleston regional. Best Virginia was the first team announced as a participant with a roster scheduled to include Da'Sean Butler, John Flowers, Kevin Jones and Nate Adrian, among others. Butler, Flowers and Jones all were members of the 2010 WVU team that reached the NCAA Final Four.
"I know we're all grateful for the opportunity and thankful you guys are bringing it to West Virginia," Jones said via video message.
Brady said he believes the Coliseum will pack even more fans into the stands with a lineup that includes so many memorable Mountaineer players.
“Those guys are iconic,” Brady said. “You get these iconic players that people have an immense love for playing meaningful games in the Charleston Coliseum again … who would think they'd get another chance to see Da'Sean Butler play another game in Charleston? That's what makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up.”
The city's news release also said Jon Elmore -- the former South Charleston and George Washington high school star who became Marshall's career scoring leader before starting a professional career in Italy -- also has committed to the Charleston regional. Elmore has played in previous years of The Basketball Tournament with the WV Wildcats, a team that included former South Charleston High and Charlotte star Pierria Henry and former Marshall standouts Ryan Taylor and Stevie Browning.
Elmore said Tuesday via Twitter the Wildcats were "locked and loaded" for this year's Charleston bracket, and that announcements and additions would be made soon.
Goodwin and Brady said there have been no predictions made yet as to the economic impact of the three-day event, but they were anticipating a significant boost. Goodwin said the city will put its best foot forward to welcome everyone.
"This place is going to be rocking in the middle of July," Goodwin said. "We understand the game of tourism. We want to make sure they're taken care of here, because the return on investment we get from incentive monies like this and tournaments like this is fantastic, and I'll do it every single time."