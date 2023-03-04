The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation Board of Trustees recently approved the distribution of 46 grants totaling $1,434,068. Funding supports programs such as Lawyer in the School.
LIS helps stabilize the lives of school families by providing free onsite legal assistance on issues such as eviction, custody for caregivers and public benefits during weekly clinics at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary, in Charleston. LIS also hosts family educational workshops at the school to educate families on issues impacting stability.
TGKVF awarded $121,520 to Arts & Culture, Basic Needs and Field-of-Interest programs; $739,198 in the areas of Community and Economic Development (CED), Education and Health; and $322,500 for Special Initiative projects. An anonymous donor provided funding for Dental and Emergency Aid grants totaling $250,850.
Here is a list of grant recipients:
Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, Inc. -- GoodHOST: $44,198 (CED)
Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area, Inc. -- Goodwill of KYOWVA Lincoln County Independent Living/Life Skills Program: $37,000 (CED)
Future of Nursing West Virginia -- Entrepreneur Project: $40,000 (CED)
Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail, Inc. -- Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail Community Economic Development Grant: $28,477 (CED)
WV Food and Farm Coalition -- Making Place Amongst Rural Grocery Stores: $50,000 (CED)
Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, Inc. -- Girls Scouts of Black Diamond Out of School Day Camps: $ 5,000 (Education)
Legal Aid of West Virginia, Inc. -- Lawyer in the School: $49,500 (Education)
Coda Mountain Academy -- Coda Tutoring, Organizational Growth and Program Support: $71,323 (Education)
WV Professional Dance Company -- STEAM Education through the Arts including Reading and History: $38,000 (Education)
Kanawha County Board of Education -- DuPont Middle STEM Lab, Capacity Project: $6,300 (Education)
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club -- Readers are Leaders: $60,000 (Education)
West Virginia Public Broadcasting Foundation, Inc. -- Daniel Tiger’s Little Learners: $50,000 (Education)
Read Aloud West Virginia, Inc. -- Capacity Building and Book Distribution in the Upper Kanawha Valley; $26,000 (Education)
Fairness West Virginia Institute -- The West Virginia Transgender Health Initiative: $54,750 (Health)
Keep Your Faith Corporation, Inc. -- West Side Grow Project (Miss Ruby’s Corner Market): $49,750 (Health)
Think Kids, Inc. -- Responding to the Needs of Children of the Drug Crisis: $26,300 (Health)
CARES (Community Autism Resources and Education Systems) -- CARES Family Programming and Support Services: $47,750 (Health)
Partners in Health Network, Inc. -- COPD Care Coordination Project: $39,100 (Health)
Kanawha State Forest Foundation -- Completion of the Middle Ridge Trail System: $29,750 (Health)
Community Care of West Virginia -- Stepping Up for Better Health: $16,000 (Health)
Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Strategic Planning for the Kanawha Charleston Health Department: $5,000 (Health)
womanSong -- womanSong 2023 Performances: $4,443 (Arts and Culture)
Friends of Alban Arts & Conference Center -- Alban Arts Center Workshops and Equipment for Technical Theatre Instruction: $10,000 (Arts and Culture)
Kanawha Valley Friends of Old Time Music and Dance (FOOTMAD) -- Dance of Hope from Uganda in Kanawha County Schools: $7,900 (Arts and Culture)
Historic Fayette Theater, Inc. -- Developing a Strategic Plan for Historic Fayette Theater’s Future: $5,000 (Arts and Culture)
Kanawha Valley Senior Services, Inc. -- Moving Forward Post Covid: $3,500 (Field-of-Interest)
Fayette County Family Resource Network -- Basic Needs Fulfillment: $25,304 (Basic Needs)
Teays Valley Community in Action -- Shoe Purchases for 2023: $13,265 (Basic Needs)
Mountain Mission, Inc. -- Mountain Mission’s Emergency Assistance Program: $22,108 (Basic Needs)
West Virginia Oral Health Coalition -- Smiles Across West Virginia: $30,000 (Dental)
New River Health Association -- Dental Grant: $15,000 (Dental)
Lincoln County Primary Care Center, Inc. -- Dental Project 2022: $50,000 (Dental)
Community Care of West Virginia -- 2023 Social Determinants of Health Fund: $30,000 (Emergency Aid)
Camp Appalachia -- Camp Access Improvement: $25,000 (Emergency Aid)
Clay County Health Department Equality -- Equality in Accessing Prescription Medication – Clay County: $15,000 (Emergency Aid)
YMCA of Kanawha Valley Cross Lanes -- YMCA Child Development Center HVAC: $19,570 (Emergency Aid)
Covenant House, Inc. -- Housing Stabilization: $15,000 (Emergency Aid)
Kanawha Institute for Social Research & Action, Inc./ Charleston-Institute Chapter of the Links, Inc. -- Harambee: Linking to Increase Food Access for All: $16,280 (Emergency Aid)
Campbells Creek Cares -- Campbells Creek Flood Relief: $5,000 (Emergency Aid/Flood Relief)
City of Smithers: $10,000 (Emergency Aid/Flood Relief)
West Virginia University Research & Development Corporation -- Kanawha and Lincoln County Healthy Grandfamilies Services: $40,000 (Field of Interest/Emergency Aid)
Bible Center Church -- The Market’s Center: $20,000 (West Side Initiative)
Coalfield Development Corporation -- Transforming Blighted Liabilities Through Local Workforce Training, Deconstruction, and Development: $44,198 (West Side Initiative)
Mountain State Spotlight -- Mountain State Spotlight Journalist of Color Fellowship Project: $15,000 (Special Initiative)
Step by Step, Inc. -- Step by Step WV, INROADS Charleston Students Career Project: $175,000 (Special Initiative)
The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation is grateful to our community of generous donors who make these and other grants possible.