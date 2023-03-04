Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation Board of Trustees recently approved the distribution of 46 grants totaling $1,434,068. Funding supports programs such as Lawyer in the School.

LIS helps stabilize the lives of school families by providing free onsite legal assistance on issues such as eviction, custody for caregivers and public benefits during weekly clinics at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary, in Charleston. LIS also hosts family educational workshops at the school to educate families on issues impacting stability.

