Nearly 40 grants totaling more than $1.2 million have been approved by The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation’s Board of Trustees for the first and second quarters of fiscal year 2023.
The grants were awarded across several categories, including $171,900 to arts and culture, field-of-interest and basic needs programs, and $494,050 to community economic development, health and education efforts. The foundation also awarded $90,000 for special initiatives projects. An anonymous donor provided funding for dental and emergency aid grants totaling $453,600.
The 2023 discretionary grant recipients include:
- The Center for Rural Health Development, Inc. — The Smithers/Montgomery Center of Excellence for Senior Living and Care: $40,000 (CED)
- Partner Community Capital — WV Women’s Business Center: $50,000 (CED)
- Community Development Partnership of West Virginia — Community Leadership Development and Project Implementation through HubCAP V: $40,000 (CED)
- West Virginia State University Foundation, Inc. — STEAM-ulation! Program: $20,000 (Education)
- FPC Hope Center, Inc. — Bridge Program Transition Pilot Project: $30,000 (Education)
- West Virginia School of Diversion & Transition — Closing the Reading Gap for At-Risk and Justice-Impacted Students: $50,000 (Education)
- The EdVenture Group, Inc. — Lincoln County Family Leader Summit: $17,300 (Education)
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State — BBBSTS Expansion to Putnam and Kanawha Counties: $25,500 (Education)
- Fayette County Family Resource Network — Summer Outdoor Art and Recreation Camp: $40,000 (Health)
- ACEs Coalition of WV — Advancing ACES Through Awareness, Training and Data Collection: $30,000 (Health)
- Laotong Yoga — Laotong Yoga-Freedom Through Recovery Yoga: $37,250 (Health)
- Alzheimer’s Disease & Related Disorders Association Inc. WV Chapter — Expanding Services and Improving Care for Families Touched by Dementia: $40,000 (Health)
- New Roots Community Farm — Fortifying Farm to School in Fayette County: $39,000 (Health)
- West Virginia Free, Inc. — Love Your Birth Control: $35,000 (Health)
- FestivALL Charleston Inc. — FestivALL 2023: $24,000 (Arts and Culture)
- Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia — Public Art for West Virginia Courts Learning Center Project: $5,000 (Arts and Culture)
- West Virginia Symphony Orchestra — All in for Wild, Wonderful West Virginia Artists: $10,000 (Arts and Culture)
- Multi-Cultural Festival of West Virginia, Inc. — Multifest 33 in ’23: $10,000 (Arts and Culture)
- Charleston Ballet, Inc. — Charleston Ballet 2023-34 Season: $18,000 (Arts and Culture)
- The Norman Jordan African American Arts and Heritage Academy — Summer Youth African American Arts & Heritage Academy: $3,600 (Arts and Culture)
- Arts in Action — Arts in Action Classroom and Performance Supplies: $20,000 (Arts and Culture)
- Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley, Inc. — Serving Seniors Sustainably Neighbor to Neighbor: $50,000 (Field-of-Interest)
- Housing Innovations Corporation — Meeting the Needs of Older Adults in Our Community: $31,300 (Field-of-Interest)
- Appalachian Service Project, Inc. — ASP Westside Housing Revitalization Initiative: $35,000 (West Side Initiative)
- TEAM for West Virginia Children, Inc. — Western Regional CASA: $45,850 (Emergency Aid)
- Walking Miracles — Country Roads Cancer Care Assistance Program: $28,750 (Emergency Aid)
- Pollen8, Inc. — Pollen8 Recovery Initiative: $25,000 (Emergency Aid)
- Kanawha Valley Collective — Emergency Men’s Shelter: $50,000 (Emergency Aid)
- WV Foster, Adoptive & Kinship Parents Network, Inc. — Planning for Child Welfare Impact: $25,000 (Emergency Aid)
- Solutions Oriented Addiction Response — Ignite Save a Life Day Across WV and Beyond: $10,000 (Emergency Aid)
- The Salvation Army — Social Services: $50,000 (Emergency Aid)
- West Virginia Health Right, Inc. — Healing Opportunities for Parents Everywhere (H.O.P.E.): $50,000 (Emergency Aid)
- St. Agnes Catholic Church — Sustaining Common Grounds: $24,000 (Emergency Aid)
- REA of Hope Fellowship Home, Inc. — Rea of Hope Dental Fund: $20,000 (Dental)
- West Virginia Health Right, Inc. — Dental Care for Impoverished Adults: $125,000 (Dental)
- Advantage Valley Community Development Corporation — Advantage Valley Regional Housing Assessment: $30,000 (Special Initiatives)
- Charleston Regatta, Inc. — Charleston Sternwheel Regatta: $25,000 (Special Initiatives)
The programs and work approved for the first and second quarters of 2023 are supported by the following funds: Robert Lytle Anderson; Marian H. Angell Memorial; Anonymous; Anonymous/Dental; Anonymous/Emergency Aid; John C. and Ada K. Arter Memorial; Frank W and Joan Allison Badger; Beatrice Bell Memorial; Juanita M. Boll Memorial; Kenneth H. Bowyer Memorial; Cabot Foundation; Miriam Duling Carter Memorial; Senator William E. Chilton, Sr.; Nelle Chilton Family; Ellsworth R. and Caroline H. Clark; William O. Clarkson; Helen R. Coffindaffer Revocable Inter Vivos Trust; Columbia Gas; Lenore Cox Compton Memorial; Cox-Morton; J. Hornor Davis II; Jane M. and Rugeley P. DeVan Jr.; Mary Lewis Dickinson; Zelma Drennen Memorial; James F. Duncan Charitable; Lloyd and Margaret B. Erhard, Jr. Trust; General BB&T; General City National Bank; General JP Morgan; Mr. and Mrs. William L. Goldsmith Memorial; Morton F. Hess Memorial; J. W. and Gabrielle P. Hubbard, Jr.; Woody and Helen Hunsinger; Blanche E. Jacobson; Bernard H. Jacobson Cultural; Lois and Lawrence C. Kaufman, Jr.; Stanley Loewstein Memorial; Lowenstein #1; Lillian M. Mairs; Mary Jane Mason Fisher General; Alfred and Lucy McClung; Mary S. Moses Memorial; Nancy Gay Randolph; George and Josephine Rogers; Harry and Florence Silverstein; and Glenn (Fritz) and Lois Wingett Howard Memorial.
