Nearly 40 grants totaling more than $1.2 million have been approved by The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation’s Board of Trustees for the first and second quarters of fiscal year 2023.

The grants were awarded across several categories, including $171,900 to arts and culture, field-of-interest and basic needs programs, and $494,050 to community economic development, health and education efforts. The foundation also awarded $90,000 for special initiatives projects. An anonymous donor provided funding for dental and emergency aid grants totaling $453,600.

