Beginning Wednesday, the West Virginia Power not only have a new league -- as the eighth member of the independent Atlantic League -- but a new ownership team as the organization effectively merges with ownership of the Lexington Legends ballclub.
“Everyone has welcomed us with open arms,” Andy Shea, president and CEO of the Legends and new managing partner of the Power, said Tuesday. “It was a huge, huge green light, and a huge, huge plus sign with me.”
Shea joined Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Power ownership group member Tim Wilcox in making the official announcement from the concourse of Appalachian Power Park Wednesday morning.
“Baseball has a wonderful and long history here in Charleston, and come May 28, we will begin the next chapter of Power baseball,” Goodwin said, on an appropriately warm and sunny day.
Wilcox said the announcement comes after a difficult year for the Power organization, which lost the 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic, and faced the uncertainty of whether professional baseball would return to Charleston in 2021.
“This will be an exciting time for us and for our fans,” said Wilcox, who also announced that the state high school baseball tournament will return to Power Park during the last weekend in June.
Longtime rivals in the former South Atlantic League because of the proximity of the two cities, Lexington and Charleston for the past 18 months have shared another bond as members of a rumored “cut” list for Major League Baseball’s planned contraction of the minor leagues.
Those worst fears became reality in December when neither club was invited to become part of the new, contracted 120-team minors.
Shea said that when Legends ownership began looking at alternatives to keep professional baseball in Lexington, the Atlantic League was far and away the first choice.
“The Atlantic League was kind of the top choice right out of the gate, not only in terms of talent, but in number of games,” he said.
Ultimately, as he learned more about the Atlantic League and about the financial, scheduling and other restrictions Major League Baseball is imposing on minor league teams, Shea said it became clear that independent baseball is not only an option, but the best option for both the Legends and the Power.
“This is not only not worse, but this is a heck of a lot better,” he said.
Compared to Class A minor league baseball, Shea said, "The level of play is going to be significantly higher, and the guys are going to have significantly more experience and maturity."
The Atlantic League announced Lexington as its seventh team last Thursday. The league lost one team that accepted an invitation to join the minors earlier this month.
In normal seasons, the Atlantic League plays a 140-game schedule, eight games more than will be played by affiliated Single-A leagues under MLB's minor league reorganization.
The 2021 season, which will start a month late because of the pandemic, will consist of 120 games.
With the other Atlantic League teams located in North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Long Island, New York, partnering with Charleston in joining the new league also made sense, Shea said.
“It is helpful for the Legends, but it’s very much more helpful for the other teams in the league,” he said. “Long Island, for instance, can play at Charleston and at Lexington in one road trip rather than making one long trip for one series.”
In addition to making road trips easier for visiting teams, the Charleston-Lexington partnership will offer many other synergies, including having front office staffs that can work cooperatively, he said.
That includes being able to mass order promotional materials such as bobbleheads, share the same fireworks company, and book between-innings entertainment acts and bands for post-game concerts to play at both ballparks on consecutive game nights, he said.
There are also plans to have competitions among the fans of the two ballclubs, perhaps including blood drives or other charitable causes.
“That’s the type of stuff I’m really excited about,” he said.
Shea said he got a taste of the potential of independent baseball last summer, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of minor league baseball for the year.
With the season called off, the Legends partnered with an independent Frontier League team in Florence, Kentucky, to set up a four-team league that played a 38-game schedule.
Shea said the teams put together rosters made up of eight former major leaguers, current and former minor leaguers, and former players from the University of Kentucky and other state colleges.
“It was just special, and it opened my eyes to the millionth degree of what could happen with an independent league,” he said.
Unlike affiliated minor league teams, where the players are assigned to affiliates by the parent club, Atlantic League teams are free to recruit and sign their own players, he noted.
For the Power, that could mean not only signing players with Class AA, AAA or major league experience, but former players from West Virginia University and other state colleges, Shea said.
He said those players are likely to create more fan interest than Class A prospects from the Seattle Mariners, the Power’s former MLB affiliate.
“Every player has decided this is where they want to be,” Shea said, as opposed to minor league players, who are assigned to cities and rarely have any ties to the host community.
“Once they get here, all they’re trying to do is get the hell out,” he said of minor leaguers at the Class A level.
The Power hit the ground running as an Atlantic League team Wednesday, announcing that Mark Minicozzi will be team manager. A graduate of East Carolina University, Minicozzi played 12 years in the minors and independent leagues, reaching the AAA level in the Giants and Nationals organizations.
Technical glitches precluded Minicozzi from participating in Wednesday's announcement via Zoom teleconferencing.
While current Power ownership will become partners in the new ownership group, Shea said he has yet to meet with Power front office staff, most of whom were furloughed last summer, but said he hoped to begin doing so on Wednesday.
While Lexington, with a population over 320,000, was a consistent leader in attendance among South Atlantic League clubs, Power attendance has struggled in recent years, reflective of a struggling Charleston economy.
Shea on Tuesday downplayed those concerns, saying he sees great opportunities for Charleston and Appalachian Power Park.
He said he particularly likes that the Charleston ballpark has an open, 360-degree concourse, something Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington lacks.
“There’s a lot of things I see that are positives,” Shea said. “I’m excited to put the exclamation point on them.”
While the Atlantic League season normally runs from late April to late September, the start of the 2021 season has been delayed to May 28, with COVID-19 protocols in place at all eight ballparks.
Shea said that extra month will come in handy for both Lexington and the Power to prepare promotional schedules, sell tickets and sign players, with both teams playing catch-up to the other six teams in the league in terms of player signings.
“Fortunately, we still have a little over three months to Opening Day,” he said.
Goodwin said it is vitally important to keep Power baseball in Charleston, both as an economic asset and as a city focal point for sports and entertainment.
“To have the Power here in the city of Charleston is monumental,” she said during the announcement. “The community depends on this facility to be thriving, for this facility to keep running.”
Other Atlantic League teams are located in Gastonia and High Point, North Carolina; Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania; Waldorf, Maryland; and Long Island, New York.
The league, which previously announced plans to eventually expand to 12 teams, earlier this month announced conditional approval to add a franchise in Hagerstown, Maryland, conditional upon construction of a new ballpark.
Hagerstown, another longtime member of the South Atlantic League, was also one of 42 teams not invited to remain in the minor leagues.