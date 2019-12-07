'These are our kids': Fitness center works out way to help kids in foster care

With more than $11,000 raised in three weeks, dozens of people met at Orangetheory Fitness, in South Charleston, on Saturday to pack bags for children in the foster care system.
When a child is removed from their home and put into foster care, they will often have nothing on them but the clothes on their back, said Kriston Vanhorn, an adoption specialist with NECCO West Virginia. Orangetheory joined with national nonprofit Comfort Cases to raise the money to purchase backpacks for kids, and filled them with blankets, books, a journal, pajamas and toiletries. The bags will be donated to NECCO and provided to the children they work with.
"Things that you and I take for granted, like our own toothbrush or hairbrush, those are things that can be of some comfort to these kids," Vanhorn said. "I've had children ask, you know, if the home they're going to will have a toothbrush, or what their bed will be like, or what they'll wear when they go to sleep. Through this, they'll have those things, and they'll belong just to them. That's important."
Orangetheory raised the money in a fundraiser that lasted just three weeks. Bruce Hinckson, co-owner of the gym, said it was made possible through members at the fitness group, as well as its staffers.
"We are known as the studio that gives back, and we're looking forward to doing this again," Hinckson said. "We want to do anything that helps give people more life, and this gives more life. It really does."
Kenisha Manning is a member at Orangetheory and volunteers with Comfort Cases. She approached the owners a few months ago about starting a fall fundraiser, and she said they were completely on board.
On Saturday, she sat on the floor of the gym surrounded by dozens and dozens of backpacks, packed with numerous items organized by age groups.
"This exceeded our expectations, it's absolutely amazing," Manning said. "It shows a positive side of the community response to foster care, too, I think."
Manning said she believes that often, people assume children in the foster care system are having all of their needs met through state services, but that's not true.
"There are so many kids, and that's not possible," Manning said. "Further, these are our kids, our children, and we need to support them. This shows them that someone out there, even if they never meet us, cares about them and wants to help."
Vanhorn said a little can go a long way when it comes to supporting children in foster care. The simplest of toiletries can provide a sense of dignity, and having their own backpack or duffle bag, instead of a trash bag to carry their belongings, can build confidence and provide comfort in complicated, emotionally damaging situations.
This is especially important this time of year, Vanhorn said, as the holidays approach. Some children may be experiencing their first Christmas away from their biological family, and in a new environment where they aren't yet comfortable.
"It's really hard on kids. They're in these difficult situations already, then for the holiday season to come, anything you can do to support [them] around this time is appreciated," Vanhorn said.
And it's not just individual, monetary support. She urged people to talk to their social groups, companies and churches to brainstorm ideas to help support the state's foster children, like Manning did.
"It needs to be all hands on, and I think more often than not people here are willing to help," Manning said. "It's just a matter of getting started."