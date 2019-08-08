Third annual Campbells Creek Summerfest set for this weekend

Organizing the Campbells Creek Summerfest is a family affair for Rhonda Hudson and her daughter, Jessica.
The two started organizing the festival three years ago to raise money for Ken Ellis Memorial Park, in eastern Kanawha County. This year's event takes place Saturday at the park.
Festivities begin with a parade at 11 a.m. starting at Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, followed by activities at the park from noon until 8 p.m. Summerfest includes live entertainment, food, children's games and vendors.
There will be a country bluegrass band in the afternoon and gospel music in the evening, as well. In addition, there will be kids games throughout the day, a raffle and the concession stand will be open. Fifty-three vendors have signed up to be there, according to Hudson.
Rhonda Hudson said they’ve raised about $2,000 each year for the park and hope to raise a little more this year. She said she wants to use the money for new lighting systems and to fix the walking trail, make the bathrooms wheelchair accessible and upgrade the playground.
Many other local and church events are also held in the park, Hudson said.
“We’re doing this for the community and the children,” she said. “If it wasn’t for me and my daughter, it would be going downhill because no one else is interested in doing anything over there. So we decided to do it. ”
Hudson, who is originally from Charleston, moved to Campbells Creek in 2009. She became involved with the Lions Club, the park committee and her church.
“We want to have more things for the people in the community to do, and people outside of Campbells Creek to come up here for events,” Hudson said.