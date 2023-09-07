Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The third annual West Side Community Health Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Magic Island in Charleston.

The event will feature over 35 different types of health care providers providing free and low-cost services such as dental and medical care, massage therapy, COVID-19 and HIV testing, flu vaccines and blood pressure assessments.

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

