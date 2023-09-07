The third annual West Side Community Health Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Magic Island in Charleston.
The event will feature over 35 different types of health care providers providing free and low-cost services such as dental and medical care, massage therapy, COVID-19 and HIV testing, flu vaccines and blood pressure assessments.
For the past two years, the event had taken place at A More Excellent Way Life Center Church. But after approximately 250 people attended last year, a new venue was necessary, said Elder Denise White with the church.
White traveled from Houston to help with the event.
Bishop Robert L. Haley III started the fair after witnessing health disparities in West Virginia, White said.
"He really wanted to make sure that there is access to those facilities, access to the providers," she said.
Partners such as West Virginia Health Right, Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery, and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine have been coming to the fair since the beginning.
The School of Osteopathic Medicine is sending students who will conduct blood pressure examinations and tour West Virginia Health Right to learn more about community health.
White pointed out that some communities may not have access to a care provider or may have concerns about their level of care because of their race, past issues or financial concerns.
"We're working with agencies and organizations that are interested in bridging the gap and making sure that West Virginia residents have the access to care providers who are very interested in doing that," she said.
Around 100 people attended the fair in its first year. Last year, the number grew to 250. This year, White said she is hoping for an even greater turnout.
White said the fair had saved the lives of three people who did not know that they were in a crisis situation until coming to the event.
A More Excellent Way Life Center Church provides other services to the community like education and food, and it aims to improve health generationally in the West Side community.
"We are committed to making a difference in the quality of life," White said.
Jennifer Pharr, an at-large Charleston City Council member, said in a statement she was looking forward to the Health Fair.
"I’m very proud of the work Bishop Haley does daily," she said. "West Side residents will have the opportunity to have dialogue with and obtain needed resources from many health care providers and community partners from various organizations throughout the State."
The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority is providing free transportation to the fair. Call 304-343-3840 for information on shuttle stops.
