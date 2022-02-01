Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Another candidate has filed to run for mayor of Charleston.

Lance Wolfe, a Republican, originally filed to run for Charleston City Council, but changed his filing to mayor before the Saturday deadline, according to the City Clerk's Office.

Two Democrats, incumbent Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Martec Washington, have also filed to run.

The following changes and additions were made to city council filings before Saturday’s deadline, according to the clerk’s office:

  • Nathan Jones (D) has filed to run in Ward 8.
  • Patty K. DeLuca (R), who had filed to run for an at-large seat, is now filed to run in Ward 11.
  • Ashley Seaton Switzer (R), who had filed to run for an at-large seat, is now running in Ward 14.
  • Charles B. Dollison “Chud” (R) has filed to run in Ward 15.
  • Joey Spano (R) has filed to run in Ward 20.
  • John Bsharah (R) has filed to run for an at-large seat
  • Courtney Persinger (R), an incumbent who had filed to run again in Ward 14, is now running for an at-large seat.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

