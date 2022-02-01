Third candidate files to run for Charleston mayor By Lori Kersey lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com Lori Kersey City and County Reporter Feb 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Another candidate has filed to run for mayor of Charleston.Lance Wolfe, a Republican, originally filed to run for Charleston City Council, but changed his filing to mayor before the Saturday deadline, according to the City Clerk's Office.Two Democrats, incumbent Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Martec Washington, have also filed to run.The following changes and additions were made to city council filings before Saturday’s deadline, according to the clerk’s office:Nathan Jones (D) has filed to run in Ward 8.Patty K. DeLuca (R), who had filed to run for an at-large seat, is now filed to run in Ward 11.Ashley Seaton Switzer (R), who had filed to run for an at-large seat, is now running in Ward 14.Charles B. Dollison “Chud” (R) has filed to run in Ward 15.Joey Spano (R) has filed to run in Ward 20.John Bsharah (R) has filed to run for an at-large seatCourtney Persinger (R), an incumbent who had filed to run again in Ward 14, is now running for an at-large seat. Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mayor Ward Candidate Politics Public Authority Lance Wolfe Amy Shuler Goodwin Democrat Incumbent Lori Kersey City and County Reporter Follow Lori Kersey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesBill to slash unemployment benefits sidelined after vaccine amendment adoptedGazette-Mail editorial: GOP dragging WV backward with Religious Freedom Restoration ActWVU basketball:Baylor rallies, hands Mountaineers sixth straight defeatCalhoun County High School Class of 1982 is ‘paying it backwards’WV auditor to suggest bill to help take down dilapidated structuresWVU hangs tight, but late injury to Sherman spells doom at No. 5 BaylorThursday night is rivalry night: West Virginia football's trips to Pitt, Virginia Tech movedManchin's campaign contributions surpassed $1.5 million as his leverage loomed toward end of 2021WVU battles but comes up short at BaylorBill lifting state restrictions on nuclear power plant construction passes WV Legislature See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 1, 2022 Daily Mail WV Alzheimer's Association, W.Va. Chapter official discusses ongoing challenges, goals NIH awards WVU $2 million to study link between Alzheimer’s disease, chronic stress County EMTs, paramedics are 'worn-out and short-handed' Communities could lose emergency ambulance service Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia