Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Shannon Thomas didn’t buy the McCormick Jewelers business in Kanawha City, but he got the iconic location. And the location got a new name.

The 3716 MacCorkle Ave. address served as the main McCormick store, among other locations around Charleston. It closed earlier this year, after a 75-year family business run, and liquidated its stock.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hd

mediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you