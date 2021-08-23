Three people were found dead and a toddler was sent to the hospital after police officers responded to a 911 call at a Mink Shoals home Monday morning.
A well-being check at a house on Elkdale Drive led to the call at 11:38 a.m. Monday, where Kanawha County sheriff's deputies and medics arrived to find one man, one woman and one grade-school-aged girl dead from apparent gunshot wounds, Kanawha Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Brian Humphreys said Monday afternoon.
A nearly 18-month-old child was found alive and rushed to a nearby hospital before being flown to a Cincinnati medical center for surgery. Humphreys said it was unclear if the toddler had been shot, but the child remained in critical condition.
Those found inside are immediate family. Humphreys said the department will release the names Tuesday to ensure family members have been notified.
A search warrant signed Monday afternoon for the house would give investigators a more concrete timeline on the deaths and how they occurred, Humphreys said. A gun found by officers, and its placement in the house indicate the husband shot his wife and daughter before turning the gun on himself, Humphreys said.
People who first arrived at the house said they had not heard from the family for a couple of days, Humphreys said. It was unclear Monday afternoon when the shooting took place, he said. It also was unclear who called 911 and what their relationship to the family was.
Humphreys said deputies had been dispatched to the house at least seven times in the past year. The 911 calls included disturbances, complaints and one report of gunshots. He said the husband was arrested in February on a domestic violence charge, but the case was dismissed in June after the alleged victim did not appear in court.
