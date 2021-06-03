On Tuesday, 100 communities across West Virginia will hold municipal elections. In Kanawha County, three towns will be heading to the ballot box.
In the town of Clendenin, a total of five candidates will appear on the official ballot in three races. Incumbent Mayor Kay Summers and incumbent recorder Erica Kearns will appear alone on the ballot, while Russell Underwood, Davey Jo Knight and John Shelton Jr. will contend for five city council spots.
A handful of write-in candidates have also thrown their names into the ring. Kenny Payne and Gary Bledsoe are challenging Summers for the office of mayor, while Scott Bird, Jeremy Callen and Ronald Eugene Deel Sr. are vying for city council.
In Marmet, elections are a bit more contested.
Incumbent Mayor Jennings B. “Jay” Snodgrass Jr. is running for re-election against challengers David Fontalbert and Robert “Bob” Wells. In the 2017 mayoral election, Snodgrass unseated Fontalbert by a 195-189 margin.
Incumbent city recorder BJ Fontalbert is also facing a challenger, Janie Givens Aleshire. Ten candidates are seeking five seats on the city council: Frances Armentrout, Terry Russell, Bobby Thompson, Rebecca Sue Bass, Karen Petry Pauley, Debbie Skeens, Michael McGhee, David Hudson, Teresa Long and Stephanie Green.
Pratt is the other Kanawha community holding an election Tuesday, with a total of six candidates seeking public office.
Incumbent Mayor Ramon Williams is running unopposed according to the official ballot, as is incumbent recorder Kaye Ford.
Four candidates are running for five seats on the city council, leaving one empty barring the election of a write-in candidate. The four declared candidates are Don Adams, Scott Farley, Bob Wymer and Riverton Nugent.