Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines were made available Thursday to residents on the West Side of Charleston at the Salvation Army, off Tennessee Avenue.
The vaccines were by appointment only, and distributed through a collaboration with Cabin Creek Health Systems, the United Way of Central West Virginia and HOPE Community Development Corporation, a grassroots non-profit based in the West Side.
Rev. Matthew Watts, with Grace Bible Church, said Thursday’s event was significant given the difficulties across the country in gaining the trust of historically oppressed Black communities to take the vaccine, and also in ensuring equal access among minority populations for vaccinations.
“This could be the single-largest concentration of African Americans participating in getting vaccines that they've had in this area,” Watts said. “It's just showing that if the vaccine is made available, and the community leaders are allowed to help recruit people to get appointments, there are many African Americans who will agree to get the vaccination.”
Unlike most COVID-19 vaccination events in the county — and even the state — many recipients of the vaccine on Thursday were recruited to schedule appointments.
Watts said he didn’t publicize the event on Facebook or other social media channels. After seeing how overwhelmed health departments, clinics and other agencies have become trying to schedule vaccines through call-ins, which often take a stroke of luck to obtain, organizers wanted to keep Thursday’s event more quiet.
Most everything was done through word-of-mouth, Watts said. Rev. James Ealy, with New Life Fellowship, recruited at least 200 people to make appointments Thursday who may not have otherwise known to do so. Come Thursday morning, even after the vaccinations started at 8:30 a.m., Watts was still receiving calls from people trying to get a vaccine.
This experience lends itself as evidence to something public health experts — and Watts — have said about COVID-19 for a while now: There needs to be more space for involvement from community leaders and faith leaders to build trust and correct oversights in response to the pandemic.
According to a study last month by the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than a third of Black adults say they definitely or probably would not get vaccinated. In states tracking the data, white people are being vaccinated at rates two to three times higher than Black people, the foundation reported last week.
In April, Watts organized a call with minority leaders, the state’s coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh of West Virginia University, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va to discuss concerns about racial health disparities that leave minorities more vulnerable to uncontrolled spread of the virus and without access to the same resources for assistance.
That call led to the creation of the state’s minority health task force, which helped increase access for testing to majority-Black and minority communities.
Today, though, it’s unclear how large the disparities are for COVID-19 infections, as the state has slacked off in recording the data.
As of Thursday, out of 118,562 confirmed COVID-19 cases, only 2,772 — 2.3% — are confirmed to be among Black residents. While white residents account for 74,355 — or 62.7% — of the cases, a growing fraction of cases — 39,286, or 33% — over the last few months have been classified as “Unknown” for race.
Kanawha County has the highest number of COVID-19 cases confirmed among Black residents at 567, as well as the second-highest number of cases confirmed among those listed as “unknown,” according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
According to minutes from a minority task force meeting in December, Jill Upson, executive director of the state Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, said the “unknown” cases today are likely from people not filling out the boxes when they get tested, but it’s unclear why race or other demographic information wouldn’t be confirmed through contact tracing or the like.
It’s also unclear what disparities exist among vaccinations in West Virginia, even as the state is lauded nationally for its vaccine rollout. No demographic data has been released by the state detailing what populations are receiving how many vaccines.