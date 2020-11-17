Essential reporting in volatile times.

Incumbent Dunbar City Council member James Hughes retained his seat Monday thanks to the luck of the draw.

In the race to see who would represent Ward 4 on Dunbar City Council, Hughes and challenger Jeremy Keith Boggess were tied at 363 votes heading into a tiebreaker scenario Monday. Hughes led Boggess after election night by just two votes, 361 to 359, but six additional votes were counted during the Nov. 9 election canvass.

The Kanawha County Commission, sitting as the Board of Canvassers, held a lottery-style drawing Monday at the Voter Registration Office to break the tie.

Ten plastic balls, numbered 1 through 10, were placed inside a metal cage. Kanawha Commissioner-elect Lance Wheeler randomly selected two balls, one for each candidate. Hughes' ball was a 9, while Boggess' was an 8. By virtue of the higher number, Hughes won the tiebreaker.

Hughes will join fellow incumbent Linda Boggess to again represent Ward 4 on Dunbar City Council.