Incumbent Dunbar City Council member James Hughes retained his seat Monday thanks to the luck of the draw.
In the race to see who would represent Ward 4 on Dunbar City Council, Hughes and challenger Jeremy Keith Boggess were tied at 363 votes heading into a tiebreaker scenario Monday. Hughes led Boggess after election night by just two votes, 361 to 359, but six additional votes were counted during the Nov. 9 election canvass.
The Kanawha County Commission, sitting as the Board of Canvassers, held a lottery-style drawing Monday at the Voter Registration Office to break the tie.
Ten plastic balls, numbered 1 through 10, were placed inside a metal cage. Kanawha Commissioner-elect Lance Wheeler randomly selected two balls, one for each candidate. Hughes' ball was a 9, while Boggess' was an 8. By virtue of the higher number, Hughes won the tiebreaker.
Hughes will join fellow incumbent Linda Boggess to again represent Ward 4 on Dunbar City Council.