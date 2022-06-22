The Hull Group, which owns the Charleston Town Center mall, has filed an injunction to stop a hotel developer from tearing down the vacant Sears building.
The City of Charleston gave KM Hotels and Sears building owner Mayur Patel a demolition permit last month, after refusing to since last year. The city had rested on its informal policy that both parties sharing a common wall must agree to the demolition. Hull refused, so the job was off.
City attorney Kevin Baker changed course last month, citing a state Supreme Court case that addressed the finer points of common wall issues.
Hull counters that the case concerns more than common walls.
Its Charleston-based lawyers, Ray, Winton & Kelley, PLLC, contend that Hull has an easement, or way in, from Sears to the mall “for these defendants [Hull] to tie into and maintain that common wall and the footers and foundations beneath it — thus preventing [KM Hotels] from demolishing it.”
Meanwhile, mall patrons would not currently have access to the Sears second-floor property, assuming it was still open. Hull has erected drywall through most of the mall, including boarding up the entire second-floor west end, where the Sears entrance is located. The sheetrock covers up vacant stores.
A lack of tenants is precisely why Patel and lawyer Isaac Forman say the demolition should proceed. The 1982 Construction and Reciprocal Easement Agreements provide for an anchor store to sever its relationship with the mall, and its agreement to allow mall patrons access through its store, if more than 60% of the mall space is unoccupied; if stores are unevenly distributed between the first and second floors and if less than 60% of the original anchors are no longer there. The mall only has one anchor left operating of the original four, JC Penney.
Hull also says the agreement protects it from damage to common footings and common walls if the two parties agree “in their discretion” to the use of such alterations.
The following section goes on to say such alterations must be “designed in accordance with good construction and engineering practices.”
KM Hotels thought it had all those details worked out when it signed a contract with former mall owner U.S. Bank in April 2021. It had spent two to three years in intermittent meetings with a host of officials, including those from the city and all interested parties.
The resulting contract is jam packed with descriptions and detailed drawings from Thrasher Engineering. Nitro Mechanical has also signed on to do work. Patel and demolition man Rodney Loftis paid $2,855 for the demolition permit last month, and estimated a total cost of $575,000 for the job, documents show.
Hull claims it knew nothing of the agreement between Patel and U.S. Bank, and that Patel did not divulge the plans when two Hull associates spoke to him April 14, 2021, a month before Hull bought the mall.
“The razing of the common wall would damage the roof of the mall building, would leave the interior of the building exposed to the elements, and the replacement wall ... would result in an unlawful condition in the building on the Developer’s Parcel,” the injunction filing says.
Forman declined to comment Wednesday. He said he expects a hearing in mid-July.
John Mulherin, head of governmental relations for Hull, earlier this year made the only comment the company has offered, saying Hull was concerned for the integrity of the building.
Mulherin did not return a call last week.
The fate of the 26-acre mall and its in-need-of-maintenance parking garages looms large for downtown Charleston.
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s administration is enjoying positive reviews of a corridor that extends from Capitol Street, through Brawley Walkway and past Fife Street Brewing, a new beer pub; the refurbished Slack Plaza; and another walkway spruced up under the previous mayoral administration. It all ends at Court Street and the mall.
Talk of repurposing at least some of the mall space has gone nowhere. Retired property broker Howard Swint advocated for an aquatic center in the former Macy’s, but no one seemed interested, including the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority. It owns the building.
Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, has floated two bills in the past four legislative sessions that would permit a casino in the Macy’s building. He got no backing from Delaware North, the group that operates both the Wheeling Island and Mardi Gras casinos. Any Kanawha County casino would qualify as a Mardi Gras satellite under the law change Nelson proposed.
There is precedent for a structure to be extracted from the main mall. Workers separated the old Montgomery Ward building from the main structure about 20 years ago. An insurance company now occupies that space. Besides JC Penney, the other remaining anchor buildings are Macy’s and Sears.