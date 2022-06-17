Toys that were the playthings of children who grew up in Glenwood, the 170-year-old, two-story, 12-room brick mansion in Charleston’s West Side hills, will be on display Monday as part of the Glenwood Foundation’s West Virginia Day observance.
The hand-crafted toys from the late 1800s and early 1900s include dolls, dollhouses, doll clothing, teddy bears, tin soldiers, a wooden tricycle and several themed wooden toy sets consisting of human and animal figures and accessories.
“Ordinarily, these toys are kept upstairs in the nursery, behind a screen,” said Marla Griffith, Glenwood’s curator. “This will be the first chance for the public to see them up close.”
Griffith said the collection includes elements from several sets of wooden toys produced by the A. Schoenhut Co. of Philadelphia in the early 1900s, including several items from Schoenhut’s “Humpty Dumpty Circus,” which includes giraffes, lions, camels and donkeys.
“It’s cool how pose-able the animals are,” said Griffith, who admits to being partial to the set’s “creepy, white-faced monkey with painted, instead of glass, eyes.”
The children who played with the toys were descendants of George W. Summers and Amacetta Laidley Summers, who bought Glenwood from Mrs. Summers’ cousin, James Madison Laidley, in 1857.
In 1850, Laidley, a Charleston lawyer with business interests in Kanawha County’s then-booming salt industry, bought a 368-acre tract that bordered the western shore of the Elk River, and hired a British-born stonemason to oversee construction of Glenwood on a hillside overlooking it.
Two years later, the Greek Revival mansion with 12-foot-high ceilings, gabled roof and Corinthian columns was complete.
While three of the Laidleys’ 10 children were born in Glenwood, the family lived in the mansion for only five years before selling it, and moving into a smaller version of the home Laidley had built in what is now downtown Charleston.
The Summers family had six children, but only one, Lewis, survived to adulthood. Soon after graduating from Marietta College in 1866, Lewis Summers married Lucy Woodbridge, a resident of the Ohio college town. The couple had four children.
After his father died in 1868, Lewis inherited Glenwood, and farmed its acreage, gradually selling most of the estate’s land for residential and commercial development.
Sisters Lucy and Elizabeth Quarrier were the last of the Summers family descendants to occupy Glenwood, after the mansion came into their possession in 1952. The two lived in the family home for decades, until Elizabeth Quarrier, a librarian, died in 1973, and Lucy Quarrier, a master weaver, deeded the mansion to to the West Virginia College of Graduate Studies Foundation in 1978, five years prior to her death. The mansion is now operated by Historic Glenwood Foundation.
Photos of Lucy and Elizabeth Quarrier, and their brother, Alex, playing with some of the Glenwood toys in their youth accompany the exhibit.
“It’s fitting to celebrate West Virginia Day at the former home of George W. Summers, a staunch Unionist who opposed [Virginia’s] secession as a delegate to both the Virginia Secession Convention and the Washington Peace Conference in 1861,” Kemp Winfree, a Historic Glenwood Foundation officer, said.
Between 1830 and 1845, Summers served four terms in the Virginia General Assembly and two terms representing Western Virginia in the U.S. Congress. When he acquired Glenwood, Summers was the circuit judge for Kanawha County.
Other West Virginia Day activities taking place Monday at Glenwood include tours of the mansion’s first floor and selections of period music played on the mansion’s 1840-vintage piano by Marjorie Foster from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a “History Alive” presentation by Doug Riley as Mark Twain starting at 2 p.m.
Masks will be required for those attending the free events at Glenwood, located at the corner of Park Avenue and Orchard Street, across Park Avenue from West Side Middle School.