Charleston City Council approved a number of changes to city streets during its most recent regular meeting, all to go into effect Monday.
The one-block section of 2nd Avenue from Florida Street to Bream Street on the West Side will now be a one-way street. Vehicles can enter 2nd Avenue from Florida Street, but traffic will be blocked from entering on Bream Street. The area sits directly in front of the 2nd Avenue Neighborhood Center and nearby Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School.
Former council member Tiffany Wesley-Plear, who sponsored the bill before submitting her resignation Monday, said traffic becomes a nightmare on this small street when the school day ends. Wesley-Plear said she also spoke with the neighborhood center’s director, who said she wished the change had been made years ago.
“When students are leaving the school and parents are picking up students from the school — if you’re coming down one direction and someone’s coming up the other direction — it causes unnecessary conflict … someone’s got to back down the street,” Wesley-Plear said.
Also on the West Side, Russell Street from Grant Street to 1st Avenue will now be a one-way street. Vehicles will be barred from traveling north on Russell Street. The affected area is about three blocks.
Council member Mary Beth Hoover, the city’s planning, streets and traffic committee chair, said this portion of Russell Street is thin and has caused safety concerns for residents.
A no-parking zone in the turnaround at the intersection of Iris Drive and Fields Street, and a no-parking zone in the dead end section of Daisy Drive — starting at the intersection of Cosmos Drive and Daisy Drive — will also go into effect Monday. Hoover said residents and emergency vehicles have been blocked from turning around when vehicles are parked in these areas.