The United Way of Central West Virginia will hold training sessions this week for people interested in volunteering at a warming shelter this year.

Volunteers can choose between attending a Zoom session at 6 p.m. Tuesday or an in-person session at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the United Way Central West Virginia, according to a news release from the agency. Volunteers must be 18 years old or older.

— Staff report

