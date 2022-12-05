The United Way of Central West Virginia will hold training sessions this week for people interested in volunteering at a warming shelter this year.
Volunteers can choose between attending a Zoom session at 6 p.m. Tuesday or an in-person session at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the United Way Central West Virginia, according to a news release from the agency. Volunteers must be 18 years old or older.
“The warming shelters serve as a safe place for our most vulnerable population during frigid weather,” Margaret O’Neal, president of the United Way of Central West Virginia, said in a statement. “Volunteers are very special, and serve roles such as check in, keeping coffee and cocoa brewing, passing out supplies and monitoring the guests to insure everyone has a safe warm place to rest overnight.”
Warming shelters at the Salvation Army on Tennessee Avenue in Charleston typically opened when the temperature dips below 15 degrees Fahrenheit.
Warming shelters are a collaboration between United Way of Central West Virginia, the Salvation Army, Kanawha Valley Collective, Cabin Creek Health Systems and the City of Charleston.
Anyone interested in donating time or supplies for warming shelters can contact the United Way at 304-340-3503.
Needed supplies include blankets, handwarmers, coffee/cocoa and winter coats. Those who want to make a monetary donation to support the Warming Center, can visit www.unitedwaycwv.org or contact the agency by phone.