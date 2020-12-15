Essential reporting in volatile times.

Trash collection in Charleston will move forward one day for residents during the last two weeks of December, the city announced Tuesday.

For the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, if your trash is typically picked up on Tuesday, your trash will be collected Monday. If your trash is typically collected Wednesday, your trash will be picked up Tuesday, etc.

This cycle will continue until the week of Jan. 4, when services will go back to normal, according to the city.

There will be no trash collection on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

