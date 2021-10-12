Mahir Samad, of Cincinnati, helps the Belmont Garden Club weed and trim Charleston’s Lee Street Triangle on Monday. Samad, a recent University of Cincinnati graduate, stopped to help the club members while traveling through the area.
The Belmont Garden Club went to the Lee Street Triangle for their annual fall cleanup on Monday, but they were surprised when a stranger approached to offer them help with their project.
Mahir Samad of Cincinnati was parked next to the triangle on Lee Way when he noticed members of the garden club at work. After offering to help, he was handed a shovel and got to work removing weeds and trimming perennials.
Charleston is the latest stop for Samad, a recent University of Cincinnati graduate. He has been traveling the country over the pandemic making trips out west as far as Arizona, though he admitted he hadn’t spent much time traveling east of his home in Ohio.
“I started traveling really when I wasn’t supposed to during my studies and work,” Samad said. “That kinda got me hooked on the whole human experience and everything that goes on around the world and even in this country.”
Samad said he saw the work garden club members were putting in to maintain their city project at the veterans memorial and wanted to lend a hand.
The Belmont Garden Club has been around for several decades, with the veterans memorial as their city garden project. They plant annual flowers in the spring, and typically remove them during the autumn cleanup — though, this year, they decided to leave them until the season’s first freeze. They also place a wreath at the memorial on Veterans Day to honor those who served in the military.
“We look around at all these developed places and we don’t really appreciate the work that goes behind it,” Samad said.
Samad said he hadn’t spent much time in West Virginia prior to his trip, but the garden club members gave him suggestions for places he should see, including the New River Gorge and Fayetteville.
“To think that I could live like this and just see the world and make the most out of my time here on earth is a realization that happened during college, which is why I’m doing this right now,” he said.
Beshay Sakla is the Gazette-Mail's digital engagement producer. He can be reached at bsakla@hdmediallc.com.