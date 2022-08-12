Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Trick or treat will be on Halloween this year in Charleston and in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday approved having trick or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. The city of Charleston will follow suit, a spokeswoman for the city said.

