Trick or treat in Kanawha, Charleston will be on Halloween
Staff reports
Aug 12, 2022

Trick or treat will be on Halloween this year in Charleston and in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday approved having trick or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. The city of Charleston will follow suit, a spokeswoman for the city said.

The county said it will work with other municipalities in the county to coordinate the event for the same night.