Two Democrats and two Republicans are running to represent one South Hills ward on Charleston City Council.
Democrats Heidi Bonnett Adams and Sam Minardi and Republicans Charles “Chud” Dollison and Harper Gardner are running to represent Ward 15.
Adams runs a cottage industry bakery from her home and is a stay-at-home mother to seven children.
“I wanted to find a way to really help Charleston find ways to keep our kids here and keep on the right path that it’s heading on,” Adams said. “I decided that now is as good a time as any to try and run and try and make a difference.”
Originally from Hurricane, Adams and her husband lived in Arizona and Virginia after college before moving to Charleston in 2018.
Adams said the city should capitalize on having a national park nearby, and could be a gateway to outdoor activities.
“I think a lot of people tend to sell Charleston short as a destination because we live here and so people want to go somewhere else,” Adams said. “I realized when I lived in other places and traveled other places, all these cities, Charleston has the same things that these cities have. But you tend not to see that ... in your own backyard, all the good things that are going on there."
The city's role in responding to homelessness should be helping facilitate and coordinate the work local nonprofits are doing so that they're more efficient and there's less redundancy, she said.
Minardi, a lobbyist and business consultant, is running for what would be his fourth term on council. Minardi said the city has done good things in the past 10 or 11 years, but there’s still work to do to address population loss and other issues.
“We're losing population,” he said. “We're finally in a financial position, though -- unfortunately, thanks in large part to some of the federal monies available through COVID relief and the ARP money and things like that -- we can, we can do some things. This is an exciting time to have that kind of money.”
Minardi said the city should meet with the owners of the Charleston Town Center to discuss strategies for improving the mall.
“We’ve got to figure out what we're going to do with that location,” Minardi said. “We just spent $110 million on that Civic Center, and it looks phenomenal. We're bringing in great acts. We're using it for conferences. And right next door to it is this entire city block that is essentially dead. And we got to figure out a strategy for property that we don't own. So it becomes challenging.”
If reelected, Minardi said he wants to resume work on creating incentives for businesses. He was appointed to a select committee on business incentives in late 2019, but when COVID-19 hit a few months later, that idea got shelved, he said.
“Whether they're local or out of state, wherever they may come from, we need more employers, we need more activity," he said. "And that will bring more people and help in turn should help our population decline."
Minardi said the city should also find a better solution for recycling than hauling its materials to Beckley. The city could put up some type of metal shell building near its landfill to sort materials, he said.
“That's the easy part,” he said. “The problem is what do you do with it once you have it? There's no market for some of this. So you have to have the right quantity. This has to be a true metro government-type effort in order to acquire the type of volume that you need, that you have a marketable product. So it's not an easy solution.”
Originally from Fairmont, Dollison is an energy and business attorney. He’s been in Charleston since the late 1980s.
“I'd like to get involved with trying to improve our community and help anyway I can,” Dollison said of his first run for public office. “So that's why I've been interested in trying to trying to get involved, and seeing if I can be a positive influence.
"I've got a kind of an open mind and ... I think it's important to look at differing views and opinions and try to figure out what the best path is," he said.
He said, as a council member, he’d like to focus on improving the city's economic situation.
"I think that what they’re calling the Capital Connector project, I think that's a good start,” he said. “I think that would certainly make downtown more attractive, for sure, if we can get that project completed.
“Slack Plaza is a great start,” he said. “We've got to figure out a plan for the mall and work with the new owner to try to get that redeveloped space redeployed. That's certainly important for downtown.”
While the direction of the mall will ultimately be up to its owners, Dollison said perhaps a mixed-use future is the way to go.
“I would think some kind of mixed use makes sense, where maybe there's room for some residential and maybe some, some office [space]," Dollison said. “Maybe even if people are going to move downtown, maybe it's some kind of grocery store."
Gardner works as the marketing director for an assisted living facility in Scott Depot. Originally of Charleston, Gardner said the time he spent at city hall with his grandfather, the late former Charleston mayor Chuck Gardner, influenced his desire to run for public office.
Gardner said if elected, he wants to help make Charleston a place that would attract and keep his young children here.
“That's really the focus of a lot of conversations my wife and I have -- how do we raise [our children] and make Charleston a place that they'll want to come back here and settle, and not be one of the thousands of mountaineers in Texas and North Carolina and Florida, and places like that.”
Gardner said addressing that issue starts with expanding job opportunities.
“Charleston absolutely has to embrace the hybrid and remote workforces,” he said. “We also need to embrace companies that do hybrid and remote work, the kind of business that can be done anywhere. Why not here?”
Gardner said the city should have employees dedicated to marketing Charleston to potential new residents who can work from anywhere.
He said the city should have a “balanced’ approach to dealing with homelessness, one that helps residents protect their property while providing services aimed at addressing the systemic reasons for homelessness.
There's no "magic bullet" answer, he said.
“You've got to balance the needs of property owners and business owners in town because that's what fills the city's coffers with tax revenue with being able to provide our less fortunate neighbors services that help them get out of the situation that they’re in," he said.
Gardner, who is president of the West Virginia Senior Sports Classic, said as a council person, he’d also push for more adult outdoor recreational activities, like permanent pickleball facilities.